The U.S. Mint has selected the final designs for the Harriet Tubman commemorative coins that will be sold in 2024, with half of the proceeds likely going to the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn.

Designers with the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program designed the $5 gold, $1 silver and half-dollar clad coins. The designs were sculpted by the U.S. Mint's Medallic Artists.

The obverse of each coin will feature Tubman's likeness, while the reverse side recognizes her contributions as an abolitionist for leading the Combahee River Raid during the Civil War.

The coins were unveiled at the A.M.E. Zion Church's Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society's quadrennial conference in New Orleans.

Two members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks and former U.S. Rep. John Katko, first introduced the Tubman commemorative coin bill in 2020. It gained traction in the last Congress when the bill was reintroduced by Katko, who represented Auburn and central New York, and Meeks.

The U.S. Mint will produce up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 clad half-dollar coins. There will be a $35 surcharge for the gold coins, $10 surcharge for the silver coins and a $5 surcharge for the clad coins.

When Katko and Meeks reintroduced the version of the bill that was signed into law, they changed the entities that will receive the surcharges. The initial bill named Project Legacy, a Brooklyn-based organization, as the beneficiary. But the final measure will direct the funds to the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

If all the coins are sold, the Harriet Tubman Home would receive $4.75 million, a significant windfall for the historic site.

Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, told The Citizen in 2022 that the funds could be used to construct "a world-class visitor center." Other ideas floated by Hill included hiring more staff or providing additional programming at the South Street property.

Katko, who represented Auburn and Cayuga County for four terms in Congress, was credited by Hill with making the change in the commemorative coin bill to direct half of the surcharges to the Harriet Tubman Home.

Hill noted, though, that "there is a lot of work to be done" before the Harriet Tubman Home can collect the surcharges. One condition of the legislation is that the organization must raise private funds equal to or more than the surcharges.

The U.S. Mint has not yet released the date when the coins will go on sale. When the coins are available for purchase, orders can be placed at catalog.usmint.gov.

"The Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program will celebrate the life and legacy of an extraordinary woman," said Ventris Gibson, director of the U.S. Mint. "We hope this program will assist both the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. in accomplishing and advancing their missions."

Gallery: U.S. Mint releases final designs of Harriet Tubman commemorative coins