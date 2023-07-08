AUBURN — A home on Parker Street already has one connection to Harriet Tubman. Now it has another.

A historical marker recognizing Frances Brown was unveiled Saturday outside of 45 Parker St., the home of Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece.

Brown was hired by Tubman to serve as the matron of the Home for the Aged and Indigent Negroes on South Street, a position she held from 1908 to 1929. She lived at 31 Parker St., which is now 45 Parker St.

For most of her life, Copes Johnson knew that she was Tubman's great-great-grandniece. But it wasn't until Dr. Pamela Poulin researched the property that she learned that Brown used to live on the same lot.

"I'm so grateful to (Poulin)," Copes Johnson said. "I never thought anything like this could happen to me."

Last fall, the city of Auburn submitted an application to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation with the goal of placing a historical marker honoring Brown outside of Copes Johnson's home. The foundation approved the city's request and awarded $1,550 for the marker's installation.

When the marker was installed, Dallas Johnson, a Tubman descendant who works in the city's Department of Public Works, was part of the crew.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, who attended the ceremony, praised Copes Johnson for her efforts to educate the public, especially those in Auburn, about her famed relative.

"She's done it for no personal gain but just for the respect that her family deserves," Quill said.

The addition of the historical marker comes as the National Park Service is completing its work on the neighboring Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and parsonage. The Parker Street church is part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

Tubman attended services at the church and it's where her funeral was held in 1913. The National Park Service's restoration work has focused on replicating what the house of worship looked like in March 1913.

The National Park Service says the church will open to visitors by mid-September.