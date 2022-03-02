History of Black settlement in Auburn to be reviewed before parking lot is built there

A parking lot meant to solve one problem could be facing another.

The Auburn Planning Board on Tuesday reviewed the site plan for a parking lot at 116-118 Osborne St. The lot is the result of a dispute between the owner of O'Toole's Tavern, John "Jack" Voorhees, and 106 Osborne St. owner James Udall and other residents. Patrons of the bar have long parked on the street and a small lot next to Udall's house, often littering or driving over it.

Voorhees, who owns 116 Osborne and has an agreement in place to buy 118 from current owner Patricia Cameron pending the lot's approval, would make its 22 spots available to his patrons and residents of the nearby apartments he owns. Udall praised the idea at a December meeting of the city's zoning board of appeals, saying he's "ecstatically in favor" of it.

The zoning board of appeals approved a variance for the parking lot at that meeting, clearing the way for the planning board to review its site plan on Tuesday. Tim Buhl, the lot's engineer, said it will offer diagonal parking, one-way travel and room for snow storage. Trees will be planted in the buffer area along the road to meet the city's landscaping requirements, he added.

Before anything is planted or paved, however, at least one Auburn resident hopes the deeply rooted history of the property is also reviewed.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting Tuesday was Leroy Leubner, who noted that 116-118 Osborne St. was once part of a settlement of free Black men and women named New Guinea. Its founders were Harry and Kate Freeman, the indentured servants or slaves of Auburn founder John Hardenbergh. (Interpretations of their relationship to him differ.)

Leubner, who lived at 104 Osborne St. with his family for several years beginning in 1974, said he's seen a road of brick and limestone buried under a few inches of dirt on the property.

"And you're going to tear up all that history just to say you have a parking lot?" he said. "Once you tear it up, you can't bring it back."

The ability of the lot to solve the parking and other problems on Osborne Street was also questioned by Leubner. Rather than walk 200 feet from the lot to O'Toole's, he said, most will probably continue to park on the street or use the lot next to Udall's house. Instead, he suggested, Voorhees should relocate the parking lot to 73 Elizabeth St., a property he owns behind the bar.

Leubner then asked the planning board to request a historical review of the property by the New York State Historic Preservation Office. Stephen Selvek, the city's deputy director of planning and development, responded that because the property is not archaeologically sensitive as defined by the state, the office's review is not necessary for the site plan's approval.

However, Buhl said, Voorhees has agreed to ask the office to review the property's historic value, and its findings will be submitted to the board. Selvek then asked the board to table the site plan until its next meeting April 5. He also asked Voorhees and Buhl to address some feedback from the city's Design Review Committee, including what they plan to do with a derelict building on the property.

