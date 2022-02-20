Kuhl: Share your Harriet Tubman Hometown Pride

Harriet Tubman chose Auburn, New York, in Cayuga County as the place to settle and bring her family. It is here where she became a landowner, farmer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

As I walk in Auburn, I often reflect that I am literally walking where Harriet Tubman walked, that fills me with pride and a level of responsibility to honor her name and legacy.

The Cayuga County Tourism Office inspires you to reflect on what it means to you to live in Harriet Tubman’s chosen hometown.

The Harriet Tubman Hometown Pride contest is brought to you by Tour Cayuga County.

Submit your letter of reflection at go.auburnpub.com/HarrietTubmanHometown Feb. 22 through March 4. One entrant will be voted as most inspiring between March 8 and March 13 and win a Harriet’s Pride Pack of Goodies valued at $200 announced on March 17.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of Tour Cayuga County.

