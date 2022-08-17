Landmark Auburn clock tower getting new hands

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The hands of time can not stop — but they can get pretty old.

Tuesday morning, crews removed the hands on the south face of the clock tower atop the Phoenix Building in Auburn. They'll be used to manufacture new hands for all four faces of the tower because, after 151 years, its wooden hands have become too cracked and warped to continue telling reliable time for downtown pedestrians, said Andrew Simkin, who owns the building with his wife, Bess.

Simkin was additionally worried he could lose a hand in a windstorm, he told The Citizen, as he winds the clocks by hand every week.

"I think it'll be easier to tell the time afterward," he said. "The hands are going to look more crisp and distinguishable."

The Simkins hired White's Clock and Carillon Northeast, of Pulaski, to study the south face's two hands, fabricate eight new aluminum ones in a similar style, and install them in the tower. The minute hands are about 30 inches long, Simkin said, and the hour ones are about 20. Part of the fabrication process will be making sure the hands are perfectly counterbalanced with pieces known as rod tails.

Only the hands of the clock tower are being replaced, Simkin noted. White's will rivet them to the same hub pieces as the wooden hands. The faces and the winding mechanism will not be changed either.

The new hands will be installed in September, Simkin said. It will be the latest improvement he and his wife have made since buying the 1871 former Auburn Savings Bank in May 2012.

Replacing the hands will cost $7,182. The Simkins have paid $3,325 up front and, given the clock tower's importance to the community, are welcoming contributions to cover the remaining $3,857. They can be sent to Simkin at Cayuga Phoenix Properties LLC, 2 South St., Suite 404, Auburn. Contributors are asked to leave contact info so the Simkins can invite them on a tour of the clock tower.

"We look forward to keeping the clock going for many years to come," the Simkins said.

"We are pleased to play a part in the preservation of Auburn’s rich heritage, and feel inspired by the love of this beautiful city's history that we share with so many Auburnians."