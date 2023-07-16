Today's feature comes from Timothy R. Rice:

Imagine if baseball stars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, or football legends Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, spent an evening in Auburn sharing cocktails with the adults and signing autographs for the kids. A generation ago, the superstars of professional sports did just that. And for decades they did it twice a year.

The nation’s top athletes visited Auburn for dinner and drinks hosted by Sacred Heart Church from the late 1950s to 1990, and also by the former Mount Carmel High School for several years during its brief existence. Major League Baseball hall of famers such as Henry Aaron, Carl Yazstremski, Brooks Robinson, Willie Stargell and Jim Palmer graced our streets, along with National Football League hall of famers such as Y.A. Tittle, Sam Huff, Johnny Unitas, Mike Ditka, Larry Csonka and Lawrence Taylor.

It was community-wide celebration that attracted as many as 900 parents and children to a family style dinner, followed by a keynote address, and an autograph session. Before the huge salaries of today, most players worked during the off-season in jobs such as plumbers, electricians and salesmen. But the big names hit the winter banquet circuit to supplement their salary, and Auburn was a destination.

When home run king Henry Aaron visited Sacred Heart in November 1968, he was paid only $300 plus expenses, according to a 2003 story by former Citizen sports editor Leo Pinckney, who helped organize the Auburn events and arrange the speakers. Today, former Yankee Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson commands $100,000 for a personal appearance, and Kansas City Chiefs football coach Andy Reid charges as much as $200,000. Those fees, coupled with multi-million dollar annual salaries, doomed the banquet circuit.

Boosters of the annual banquets featured many “Legends of Auburn,” as the great Ormie King would say. Among them are familiar names such as Jack and Bob Nolan, Bill Bouley, Clarence Nolan, Ray Riordan, Dick Boni, Ted Cheche, Nick Diego, Don Crawford, George Tehan, Jack Crehan, John Bisgrove, Joe Costisick, Leo Pinckney, Dr. Rocco Impaglia, Paul Ringwood, George Shamon, Ed Kolo, Bob “Scooter” Krause, Joe Ganey, John Tonzi, Jack “Monk” Curtin, Jack and Charlie Geherin, Carl Festa, Bill Fitzpatrick, Dick Woods, Dom Scala, Don Poole, Nick Aversa, Joe Daloia, Bernie Oliver, Bill Graney, Tom McGee, Dr. Tom Donnelly, Bob Foster, Rocco Malvaso, Dr. Daniel Carbonaro, Gary Finch, James Nolan, Mike Cuddy, Charlie Wride, Tom “Chip” Clifford, Leo McGee and Bob Orman.

It seemed that every business in town helped fund the events. Among the hundreds of sponsors were familiar names, such as Hogan’s Meat Market, Cosentino Florists, Liberty Store, Paul’s Barber Shop, Swifty’s Tavern, Webster’s Dairy Shoppe, Angelo’s Pizza, Eddie’s Fish Fry, Homick’s Men’s Shop, Hollywood Restaurant, Farrell’s Funeral Service, Singer, Springside Inn, Kalet’s, Callahan Concrete, Auburn Pants Factory Store, Whitings Wallpaper and Paint, Rondina’s Furniture, O’Brien’s Appliances, Vic and Jack’s Esso, Matte Street Dairy Store, Sperduti’s Grocery Store, Able Driving School, Pioneer Restaurant, Johnston Paper, White House Grocery, Herbert Brothers Furniture, Pettigrass Construction, Hoffbrau Restaurant, Tarby Shell, Locastro’s Restaurant, Mason & Grant, Cayuga Lanes, Danksha’s Restaurant, Jacob’s Press, Sunbrite Cleaners, Byrne’s Sporting Goods, Auburn Billiard Center, George A. York Jewelers, Wheel’s Pizza, East Hill News, Auburn Taxi and Lattimore Insurance. The 1967 Sacred Heart program even featured an ad from Thomas P. Malloy, who billed himself as “Tom O. The Clown,” a magician and illusionist residing on Melrose Road.

The Sacred Heart dinner raised funds that helped build the current church in 1973. Until then parishioners celebrated Mass in the school cafeteria, which was flanked by classrooms. And it was that venue that hosted our nation’s sports legends each winter. Parish organizers included the late banker Charles Avino, whose wife Barbara still volunteers at Sacred Heart, Norman Saikley, John Howard, James Bouley, Herman Jessie, Michael Masley, Joseph Giannettino, Joseph Christiantelli, Dr. Joseph Birardi and Francis Guariglia. Similarly, the Mount Carmel sports dinner honored the high school’s athletes before the school closed unexpectedly in 1971 (it is now Seward Elementary School). The Mount Carmel committee included Jess McKeon, Rose Rozmyslowicz, Dr. David Nangle, Robert Lewis, William McKeon, William Shaw, Howard Lacey and John Mohan.

The few times we could afford to attend, the evening featured an agonizing wait through cocktails (and cigarettes), followed by dinner and speechmaking, before the kids were allowed to line up to meet the guests. I still have the autographs of Hank Aaron, Yaz, Larry Csonka, basketball star Calvin Murphy and Jim Crowley, one of the famed “Four Horseman” of Notre Dame football.

When we were unable to attend, our dad told us that he had heard that the athletes and committee organizers would first gather for cocktails at the home of Dr. Thomas Stapleton, a supporter of baseball and Catholic education in Auburn, on Teller Avenue near Hoopes Park. After cocktails, the motorcade was supposed to travel down Walnut Street on its way to Sacred Heart. We would wait faithfully in the snow by our driveway at the corner of Hoopes Avenue and Walnut Street hoping to catch a glimpse of a sports legend driving past our home.

We never saw anyone famous! But we could always take comfort that the legendary Auburn High football coach Bob Adams, hall of fame softball pitcher Dudley Walsh, PGA Tour golfer Bob Impaglia and Auburn’s only federal judge, Edmund Port, all lived on our block.

The next time you pass Sacred Heart Church or the former Mount Carmel property, remember that a generation ago those two places put Auburn, New York, in the center of the sports universe.