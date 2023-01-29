Legends of Auburn: A tribute to the Fronczek family

“A good neighbor is a found treasure.” What a wonderful Chinese proverb. I have been so fortunate to be the recipient of one such treasure of a neighbor. It is a pleasure to showcase Auburn’s own Molly and Joe Fronczek for a January 2023 Ormie King Legends of Auburn feature!

Molly and Joe have deep roots locally. They were both born and raised in Auburn just blocks away from each other – Fulton Street and Park Avenue. They went on to marry and a beautiful couple quickly turned into a family of six! Today, you might see Joe on the golf course with his grandson (following in Papa Joe’s tradition) and Molly’s wonderful smile as you take a spin through Bass Pro, but a lifetime of love lies between the pages.

Molly Crehan is the daughter of Helen “Hud” Dempsey and Jack Crehan. This terrific couple met at Holy Family High School, where Jack was a standout athlete. Helen continued her studies at Auburn Business School and Jack went on to Cazenovia College, a star on the football team. World War II shifted everything! Jack served in the Army Air Corps as a nose gunner, a true patriot, and a proud veteran. He returned to Auburn and began his life with Helen. They had two children, Molly and Jim (Syracuse). Helen had a long and dedicated career working in the banking business (The Trust Co. and Auburn Savings and Loan) for over 40 years. Jack was known for restaurants – but with a unique twist. His restaurants were fun, featuring good food with a playful atmosphere! “Jack Crehan’s” was a CNY landmark! This was a one-of-a-kind hamburger and hotdog restaurant, known for hundreds of unique glass clowns and not to be forgotten – the world famous Texas Hot Sause. “Crehans” was a favorite hangout for young folks and a treat for families. It was also a first place of employment for many young teens!

Joe Fronczek is the son of Mary Iovine and Louis Fronczek. They also both grew up in Auburn, attending parochial elementary schools and public high schools. Louis was known for his athletic ability on both the football field and basketball court. Mary and Louis met at St. Hyacinth Church and were married in 1946. There are many strong parallels between the Fronczek and Crehan families: commitments to faith, family and country. Again, World War II. Louis was a Sergeant E6 with the First Ranger Brigade, fighting valiantly in the invasion of Normandy. Like Jack, after the war he returned to his Auburn hometown to marry and begin a family. Mary and Louis were parents to six children: Joe, Lois (deceased), Grace, twins Matt and Darrell, and Louie! Mary was a busy stay-at-home mother and Louis worked at both International Harvester and New Process Gear for over 40 years. Hud and Jack, Mary and Louis were devoted grandparents to Molly and Joe’s children: Jen, Casey, Brian and Jon.

Molly and Joe met at Curley's Restaurant! Like his father, Joe served his country in the Vietnam War, and upon returning home to Auburn, he married Molly in 1972. (Fun fact: Jack Crehan and Robert Hunter were great friends. A young Joe Biden served as a bartender at Molly and Joe’s wedding.) The house at 12 Alden Ave become the Fronczek homestead after it was purchased from another memorable Auburn family (Dave and Eileen May) in 1974. It was there that they raised their family. All four kids were actively involved in their schools, sports, scouts, band and more! Joe, a skilled and talented golfer, was a pro for many years and his entrepreneurial spirit took him on many career paths. Molly, a stay-at-home mother, also raised a community of “Molly kids” (including my own) as parents went off to work. Their home served as the center of the neighborhood and the hub for many kickball games, hotbox, hide-n-seek and popsicles. Molly refereed the ball games declaring “safe or out” and was quick with a Band-Aid when needed. She’s everyone’s favorite mom!

However, nothing is more important to Molly and Joe than their children and grandchildren. Jen and Mike Parker (Union Springs) are the parents of Lukas, Allie and Charlie. Casey and April (Florida) are parents to Christian, Taylor and Parker. Brian and Christy (Florida) are parents to Jackson and Case . Finally, Jon and Sarah (Auburn) are parents Emory and Janey. Each is a star in their lives; but the world dimmed with the loss of their two sons, Casey in 2012 and Brian in 2021. Casey and Brian’s children are reflections of their father's love and spirit for life. They were wonderful fathers!

Following the example of their parents, Molly and Papa Joe are the ultimate grandparents. Traveling between Auburn, Florida and Union Springs (both in person and through Facetime), they don’t miss the important events, both big and small. Molly and Joe come from great stock; they created a beautiful family with wonderful grandchildren. Treasures ... I would say GEMS. Cheers to Molly and Joe Fronczek!

Let’s all choose to live a little bit more Ormie-like: “Live life, cheat death and laugh often.” Are you planning a family reunion? If so, I would love to feature your family in Legends of Auburn. Please reach out to me by email. — Teresa Ringwood Hoercher, teresahoercher@gmail.com

