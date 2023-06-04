I love a good story. Our favorite Auburn storyteller, Ormie King, was right in the middle of a great story. He knew everyone, and everyone knew him! I recognize that I prefer to be on the sidelines observing the story.

For the past few years, I have been pushing myself through lane six in the YMCA pool, while a group of women would meet just on the other side of the lane for their aquacise class. Doing laps allows for lots of thinking time, and these women captured my attention.

Who are they and what brings them to this class each Monday-Wednesday-Friday morning? The only way I was going to find out was to join the class. They kindly welcomed this swimmer with no rhythm into their class recently! What fun, and now they are my oh-so-favorite Auburn bathing beauties!

After class we met in the lobby at the tables. With heads nodding, they echoed each other with comments, “The group is like a second family. We are here to support each other!” Not only do they “share” the water but also, garden vegetables, grandchildren stories, travel adventures, and even television recommendations. (The documentary about aliens on the History Channel earned high praise.)

Nancy is a soft-spoken and lovely teacher. It came as no surprise to me that she was a 1st grade teacher for many years until retirement. From head to toe and fingertips to fingertips, we moved and stretched in the water. With clear instructions and adaptations, she guided all the members of this sweet group.

Sandy is the friendly cheerleader. Her warm smile and kind greetings warm the hearts of everyone, including the preschool children, standing like soldiers, in a straight row. Sandy is a treasured YMCA ambassador and aims to make everyone feel welcome.

Linda, another instructor in the MWF rotation, has been involved in aquatic training and teaching for over 18 years and Kathy, a 17-year veteran! Dina, known to most of us with a needle and thread in her hands, is a newbie. She proudly shared that she took her first swimming lesson just two months ago at the urging of her daughter! In fact, Dina, along with some of the other women, swim in both an 8 a.m. and the 9 a.m. class. They are dedicated!

Exercise, stretching, water fun, camaraderie, friendship and LOTS of laughter, this group exemplifies what is core to the YMCA philosophy by creating “strong, positive relationships” with each other and their community. The compassion of the staff spills over to the members, and YES, for many, the YMCA is our second family.

Cheer to my favorite Auburn bathing beauties and cheer to 100 years of YMCA fun and friendship.