The Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce the award of the 2023 scholarships to a female and male member of the Auburn High School senior class. The committee considers applicant high school careers that exhibit success and excellence in academics, leadership, athletics, and community service.

The 2023 winners are Erica Leeson and Charles Cunningham.

Erica has achieved academic success throughout her high school career. She was ranked ninth in her class with a weighted GPA of 99.815. She has been on the high honor roll all four years. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for grades 10 through 12. She has also been a member of the Tri-M (music honor society). She has been engaged in various academic clubs, Auburn Sports Boosters and United Way of Cayuga County, while being employed at Champions For Life. Erica also has been a four-year member of the junior and varsity field hockey team, and served as captain her senior year. She has played varsity softball and been a member of the Auburn Extreme Softball Travel Team. Erica’s field hockey coach, Sarah Pitcher, stated, “Erica epitomizes the definition of a student athlete.” Erica will be attending Hartwick College where she will study inclusive elementary education with the goal of becoming a teacher and high school field hockey coach. She is the daughter of Chad and Mary Beth Leeson.

Charles has also achieved academic success throughout his high school career. He was ranked 14th in his class with a weighted GPA of 98.299. He has been on the high honor roll and a member of the National Honor Society. He has excelled in AP biology and has had academic success due to the fact that he takes great pride in his studies. He has been vice president of his junior and senior classes. Charlie has participated and excelled in varsity golf, hockey and lacrosse. He was captain of his hockey and lacrosse teams. He received all-league honors in lacrosse and voted offensive MVP of the team. He received the Patrick G. Cameron Award, which is presented annually to the hockey player who best represents leadership, sportsmanship and dedication to his team. He has participated in numerous community events and volunteers his time to nonprofits. Michael P. Lowe, varsity hockey coach, stated, “Charlie has been a positive role model and mentor for the youth of our community in many ways.” He will be entering St. Lawrence University, majoring in biology, and will continue his career in medical school. He is the son of Meg and Fran Cunningham.

The Dean committee — Lee Michaels, John Rossi, Nancy Tehan, Chris Parisi and Jared Tabone — believes that Erica and Charlie exhibited the qualities and character of Coach Dean throughout their careers at Auburn High School, and Coach would be proud to have them receive the scholarship in his name.