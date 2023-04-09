“He’s not back yet.”

That’s what the kid fishing from the steps that go down to the water told me about the great blue heron, who for years has been seen in the pond at Hoopes Park.

Looking up to the gray March sky he continued, “He leaves when it starts to get cold and comes back when it starts to get warm.” The kid fishing was the first person I asked and boom, I found the expert. “He is always hunting for fish. Sunfish and bass.”

Visiting the park a few weeks ago, I was hoping to continue my interview with the great blue heron that I had begun last September. I wanted to see how he spent his winter. But like the kid said, “He’s not back yet.” Senior Park Manager Seamus Rhodes said the same, “Not back yet.” Walking around the pond near the bridge, I struck up a conversation with Anita Colvin, who was out with her ever-alert Min Pin, Snoop. “Oh, he’ll be back soon,” she said. “Early May. It could be sooner if it warms up.” She told me that there are two great blue herons and that they perch on top of the park's clubhouse. “I have a photo of one of them on the roof. It’s around somewhere, maybe I put it on Facebook. Either way, I will get it to you.”

And she did.

Originally the city dump, this tract of land that became our beloved Hoopes Park was the property of Edward E. Marvine, who was an early Auburn landowner. He held the title to all of the tract east of Seward Avenue to the city line. It was purchased from him on speculation in 1875 by Edward and Margaret Hoopes. However, they never lived here in Auburn. In 1920 the property was donated to the city during the term of then Mayor A.P. Burkhart by Herman Hoopes, executor of the Hoopes Estate. He bequeathed the property with the condition that it was to become a public park. The land was formally proposed and accepted by the city council in 1922 as “A foundation on which the city will build a lasting memorial to their Soldiers and Sailors who gave their energies and lives to the winning of The Great War, and it will stand as such a memorial long after the donors are forgotten.” (The Auburn Citizen, 1928) Today, 103 years later and with gratitude, the Hoopes family’s generosity is not forgotten.

Mayor Burkhart suggested that Hunter Brook be widened to form a lake for ice skating. That was a great idea.

“My daughter calls him 'Bluie,'” Jeff Brown, the former park manager, told me. “There are definitely two great blue herons. But I have never seen them together. They can be found up in Hunter Creek or nesting in the trees here in the park or feeding on opposite sides of the pond. They are really territorial.”

The great blue heron can be aggressive. Don’t feed him. He doesn’t need your help and you need your fingers. He is an efficient, nasty predator. Graceful and elegant with endless patience, the great blue heron stalks and strikes like a shark for food. Ponds like Hoopes, stocked with fish, are his Wegmans. Snakes, frogs, snapping turtles, and baby birds (sorry!) make delicious snacks.

In some ancient cultures, including Native American, Mayan, Aztec and Egyptian, the great blue heron was viewed as a messenger from the spirit world. (UniGuide) Here in central New York, the Iroquois people believed that seeing one was a positive sign of good fortune and peace. Celtic mythology has the great blue heron seen as Rhiannon, an incarnation of the goddess of the moon, who ruled the lakes. And we all know what Stevie Nicks felt.

Rhiannon rings like a bell through the night

And wouldn’t you like to love her?

Takes to the sky like a bird in flight

And who will be her lover?

All your life you’ve never seen

Woman taken by the wind

Would you stay if she promised you heaven?

Will you ever win?

• • •

The following is taken from my interview with the great blue heron last September.

Joanne: Firstly, I would like to thank you for taking the time to chat with me about your life here in Hoopes Park.

Great blue heron: My pleasure. I just had my lunch and was sunning myself.

Joanne: What did you have for lunch?

Great blue heron: The usual. Mostly sunfish from the pond. Filled my bill with late season bugs. I plan on getting out to Owasco Lake tomorrow for some small carp. I’ll swing down to Ensenore first then swoop across the lake to Boscobel and fly north to Conklin Cove. Lots of carp there.

Joanne: I know Conklin Cove. When I was a kid up on the lake, we used to get in the rowboat and go looking for carp there. We didn’t eat them though.

Great blue heron: It’s an acquired taste.

Joanne: Firstly, please accept my apology for not introducing myself. My name is Joanne. And yours is Bluie, correct?

Great blue heron: Bluie? Who told you that? Why would anyone call me Bluie?

Joanne: Well, you are a great blue heron, aren’t you?

Great blue heron: Yeah, I guess, but ... OK. My name is Albert.

Joanne: Got it. Albert.

Albert: Hey, is this one of those whatdoyoucallit, "Chat With A Cat"-type interviews that the SPCA does in The Citizen? Because if it is, I’m cutting out. I don’t need to be rescued.

Joanne: No. No. No. You’re free to go wherever you want. By the way, do you migrate? And if so, where do you like to spend the winter months?

Albert: Ugh. The migrating. The migrating. Takes forever. Well, I’m not what you people call a "snow bird." South Carolina is usually far enough for me. Nice salt marsh near Beaufort. Years ago my mate Hesione and I got all the way down to Barbados. Love Barbados. I wanted to stay there but she reminded me about our summer home in Hoopes Park; the beauty of the changing seasons, the serenity and the groovy summertime music in the bandstand. So I said, “OK. Let’s go back.”

Joanne: Will you be back in time for the Easter Egg Hunt?

Albert: No. Did it once. Never again. With all those excited kids running around looking for eggs? Probably not. I’d have to spend all day on Rock Island. Still too cold anyway. My feathers keep my body warm against the nippy air, but my long legs; yikes, they can’t take the chill. And the mud is not yet mushy enough. I hope to be back when the magnolia trees are in bloom.

Joanne: Do you have any favorite stops on your way back to Auburn? Does your mate Hesione fly with you?

Albert: Hesione? That’s over. I have a new mate. Her name is Miranda. It is our nature to find a new mate every year or so. Last April I met Miranda near the Wilson Trail in the Sapsucker Woods down in Ithaca. It’s known as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. We call it The Bird School.

They call us the GBH. We are what is termed "Ardea herodias." It’s a Latin-Greek combination term meaning heron. We are about 4 feet tall, weigh only five to seven pounds and our wingspan is up to 6 feet. We can fly up to 30 miles per hour. Are you getting all this? Writing it down?

Joanne: Yes. Yes, of course. Fascinating. Keep going.

Albert: Right. Now where was I?

Joanne: Miranda ...

Albert: Oh, Miranda! Lovely Miranda. The minute I laid eyes on her, I knew. Ya know? So I brought her some terrific twigs for a nest. Then I did my neck stretching dance. What can I say? We’ve been together since. But to answer your question; on my flight back, I always stop by the marsh in Montezuma. Excellent muckland.

Joanne: How did you happen to select Hoopes Park as your summer home?

Albert: Good question. It was a day when the Bradford pear trees were in bloom. I was just hovering around Auburn, going nowhere special, and I had a sense that there were fish in that pond. So I flew down and plunged in.

Joanne: Do you actually swim in the pond?

Albert: Kinda. You know, it’s not that deep and I have these long legs. But after a good rain and in the right spot, I float around.

Joanne: Do you ever take day trips outside of the pond?

Albert: Sure! If you don’t take a vacation, you don’t get a vacation. I sometimes get down to Pelham Bay Park. Wish I could get a little further down to NYC and hear some jazz.

Joanne: Jazz? Where? In Central Park?

Albert: In a park? I’m always in a park. No. I’d go to Birdland!