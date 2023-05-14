Many thanks to Patti Callahan (with Susan Glover, Nancie Emerson, Bobby Wenzel and Elisabeth Devaney) for sharing this beautiful tribute to their mother:

Our mom, June Estelle Purington Wenzel Graybill, was born in September 1934 to Dr. Elmer Ernst Purington, DDS, and Eunice Olive Mosher Purington. She would be the first to say that she has had a very blessed life filled with joy. We know of only some of the challenges she faced. We also know that a supportive family, strong faith, strength of character and positive attitude propelled her through those challenges to create a happy, blessed life.

Dr. Purington died of cancer when June was not yet 5 years old. After her husband died and as World War II began, Eunice went to work for the Draft Board, leaving June and her older brother Jim at home. The grammas (Bessie Hull Mosher and Susanna G. Purington), both widows themselves, moved in on Mary Street to help, leaving June to sleep in the front room with her mom, and sending Jim up to the attic in the tiny home. June was inspired by her mom’s courage and conviction. The highlight of the week was often Sunday dinner, festive events that included aunts and uncles like Glenn and Eloise Mosher (Mosher Nagle Funeral Home) or Charles and Doris (Sherman) Mosher (Columbian Rope executive) and their respective children. Dinner was served, after church services, in the early afternoon at a big round table. Beginning with grace, hands were held around the table, with an “I love you” squeeze shared all the way around at the end of the prayer — and before a morsel met a mouth.

Growing up in Auburn in the 40s and 50s provided plentiful opportunities for fun for June and Jim. The Foots lived next door and Joan and Rita were regular partners in crime. On the street they gathered to kick the can or roller skate. A block away, the Y-Field was a favorite landing place for skating, music, talent competitions, Jax and potential boyfriends. Walking downtown provided ample opportunities for shopping at The Big Store, Hislop’s, Herron’s, Bramley’s or Sherman’s. A walk south might lead to Harriet Tubman’s home, where June and her friends would picnic in the days before the home’s prominence was appreciated.

Marilyn Murphy (Donovan) and June Purington met in kindergarten at Seward School and their friendship lasted a lifetime. By high school at East High, June hung out with Elaine Tecler and Joanne Mottern (Gleason), the Three Musketeers. She took piano lessons from Mrs. Keesler down the street and played all her life. A fond memory of June’s children is the sound of "Ebb Tide" or "Moon River" or "I Love You Truly" wafting through our home.

As a teenager, June’s social life was very active with dances at the Y, evening ice skating at Hoopes Park or a chocolate Coke at Poolo’s soda fountain. Transportation was thumbs-out to get across town or to the next town (Weedsport, Port Byron, or Skaneateles) or to the Yacht Club for sailing in summer. A monthly drive to Syracuse with her mother — donning hats and gloves of course — included shopping along Salina Street at EW Edwards, Addis, Chappells or Dey Brothers — and perhaps a luncheon at Schrafft’s. A special dress or pair of shoes might be purchased with hard-earned dollars; June had her own job at 15 — folding clothing at The Pants Factory across from Kalets on State Street.

June’s passion for parties and baking began in that tiny living room where the round table would be moved to the side for dancing the night away with her friends on a Saturday night. To this day, you can’t keep her down when the music comes up. While she no longer jumps the Charleston, her hands and feet and hips groove to a good beat — whether it’s the Rat Pack, 70s disco, the Jackson Five or Lady Gaga. That gal can move, her face filled with joy.

June became a registered nurse after graduating from Auburn Memorial School of Nursing. She dated a few different guys, including one Michael Graybill of Denver, Colorado, when he was in town from Boston for a fellow Coast Guard friend’s wedding. The story goes that back in 1954, Mike and a friend were driving by Hoopes Park that weekend and spotting June and Marilyn, stopped in their tracks. They invited the gals to accompany them to the wedding. Thus began a long-distance relationship that was not meant to be — at least not yet.

In December 1955 June married Robert F. Wenzel, whom she had dated when he was home on leave from the Navy. The Auburn hometown gal, who had previously ventured as far as New York City during nurses training, headed to the West Coast with her new husband. June and Bob Wenzel spent their wedding night at Hotel Syracuse and flew to California the next day, where Bob was stationed as an enlisted man, working toward advancing his Navy career. The couple soon welcomed Patricia (1957) and Susan (1958) to their apartment in Inglewood. While stationed there, Bob earned his bachelor degree from the University of Southern California. In 1959, the family of four moved back East. On the way, Nancie was born at Auburn Memorial Hospital. A move to Patuxent River, Maryland, in 1960 brought the arrival of Robert F. Wenzel, Jr. The first four Wenzel children were about a year apart and would later be together in high school, then college, in rapid succession!

In 1965, the now family of six found themselves stationed at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, where Elisabeth was born, a “long” five years after Bobby, in typical Catholic family tradition in those times. They lived in a three-bedroom apartment across from the Academy ... and welcomed Auburn visitors and family from around the region.

A three-year stint in Jacksonville included deployment to Sicily and Cuba for Lt. Commander Wenzel. He would be deployed for six months at a time, leaving June to tend to the kids among a supportive Navy “family” at a home near the Navy Base. The send-offs were memorable — watching Dad’s plane leave, with a “wave” of his wings ... and the returns even more so — with gifts from Germany, Italy or Iceland. In the meantime, there were children to raise, a house to clean, volunteer work to accomplish and June did it all with enthusiasm and flair, even sewing matching Easter outfits for many years.

In the late 60s, the Wenzels settled back in Auburn, purchasing the Dapping house on South Marvine Avenue, and adapting to civilian life after 21 years (and a dozen moves) with the Navy. Those years brought travel abroad to Germany (where Wenzel family members still reside), Puerto Rico, Africa and more. Annual treks to the Adirondacks for hiking and camping are fond memories. The “kids” grew up and ventured off to college at Wells College, D’Youville College, Johnson and Wales College, the Air Force Academy and Niagara University to study math and teaching and nursing and travel and business and aviation. When Bobby graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1982, Uncle Glenn and Aunt Eloise Mosher joined the party in Colorado Springs for the festivities.

After retirement, Bob and June became snowbirds, with a house on Cayuga Lake and a home in Satellite Beach, Florida. Weddings and grandchildren ensued through the years, taking place in Auburn’s Springside Inn, and in Aurora, Mississippi and Virginia.

As fate would have it, June reunited with Mike Graybill and the two married in 1991 and created a life centered around their families as they enjoyed their special love for each other. After a few years in Colorado and Virginia, they moved back to Auburn around 2000. June and Mike built upon relationships with lifelong friends like Marilyn and “Dunner” Donovan, Don and Betty Weeks, Mary and Red Hayes, Annie Foley, Sue and Don Westee. They gathered regularly for dinner parties, holiday celebrations, and nights out on the town — with an occasional side trip to wager a bet, whether it be in Union Springs or Lotto at a local bar.

The Wenzel siblings have scattered to Syracuse, Onondaga and Wading River in New York state, as well as Chesapeake, Virginia, and Dallas, Texas, each with their own families in various stages of life. In our 60s, except for Elisabeth who is fast approaching the rest of us, we stay in touch and work to spend time together, especially with Mom. There are 13 grandkids among us and 14 great grandkids (not including the Graybill side). These days, we have a “Wenzel Women” text group that includes the four sisters, sisters-in-law and adult granddaughters. Wenzel Women is a source for information, news of the day, who is where, fashion, weather, encouragement, solace, lots of photos, and prayer for each other. Mom enjoys it immensely! Bobby wisely stays out of it.

To know how to grow old is the master work of wisdom and one of the most difficult chapters in the great art of living. —Herman Melville

Most of her buddies have gone to meet their maker, but June carries on. These days, our mother wakes up each morning with a joy in her heart that propels her through each day, thankful, always thankful, for the many blessings in her life. Rather than dwelling on the rain or snow or clouds in the sky, she is grateful for her morning coffee, the newspaper, fresh flowers, photos of her beautiful family, greetings from her wonderful caretakers, phone calls and FaceTimes and visits from family and friends. On a recent trip to Curley's, June beamed over a slice of pizza and a cold draft beer — two of her favorite things in the world!

On this Mother’s Day, we are eternally grateful to have our Mom, Oma, O, Aunt June, Junebug, Junie in our lives. A phone call always begins with “Hi honey, I’m so glad you called!” She always knows which one of us is on the line — despite the fact that us four girls have the same laugh and can hardly tell each other apart. Our calls end with “I love you soooo much!” She is mastering the art of growing old, in Melville’s words, with wisdom and grace, with faith and love, and with a smile and a twinkle in her eyes that evokes a smile back, a happy heart and the definition of MOM. Now approaching the ripe, wise age of 90, her zest for life is a goal for each of us as we navigate this challenging world. June Graybill embodies the words of James 1:2, “Count it all JOY.” We are so blessed!

