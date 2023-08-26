Many thanks to Tom and Melissa Geherin for sharing this story!

College had just finished, two years at Erie Community College preceded by two years at Auburn Community College — never thinking I would end up as a licensed optician or have a packing and shipping store called Cases Unlimited, yet here I am 46 years later and going strong.

I was perfectly content managing Friendly’s on North Street with late nights that usually ended with a couple of beers at Curley’s and plenty of Jim Dandy sundaes and Fribbles — when, out of the blue, I was approached to buy the franchise. I went to my father, Jack Geherin, who was quite the entrepreneur himself, owning several businesses in Auburn, including: Geherin’s Music, Diet Workshop, Cut & Curl, and Tail of a Whale Car Wash, to name a few. He never entered a business opportunity lightly. I went to him with my franchise offer and he sat me down with a yellow legal pad and he drew a line down the center with two columns: one "pro" and one "con." He told me to take my time and fill in each column. Well, that didn’t take a lot of time, as the cons outweighed the pros. With that opportunity off the table and money saved from my stint at Friendly’s, the paper route that my brothers Mark and Chris ran with me, a lawn service and of course my first Communion money, I bought an eight-door checkered limousine from Corning Glass and traveled for six weeks across the country with three of my closest friends. That trip came to an end after hitting a 1,200-pound elk in the middle of the night in Wyoming. And so, off to college I went to receive a degree as a licensed optician.

It was 1977, I had landed a job with Henry Renkin over in Syracuse, and I was off to a great start. I was only there six months when I was at the Owasco Member-Guest and my father’s friend Jerry Kirshberg came to swing the clubs and share in some laughs. Sitting at the bar, Jerry had suggested to my father that I should buy into a franchise called California Optical Leather, which sold eyeglass accessories. Cases Unlimited was established after hammering out the details over a round of golf and a couple of Manhattans at Owasco Country Club.

My parent’s garage on Rockingham Road became my new warehouse. They graciously parked their car in the road while 18-wheelers would navigate through that small neighborhood to deliver my inventory of reading glasses, cases, cleaning cloths and a multitude of eyeglass accessories. I hit the road every day as I had the entire East Coast from western Pennsylvania through the New England states. I was selling faster than I could get inventory and business was booming when my parents dropped the bomb on me: They wanted to park in the garage again.

After a short time, I was able to find a space from my friend (who shall remain nameless, as we are friends to this day) renting the third floor of his building. Business was not slowing down, and I was never home during the week — life was good. Then, one Friday, I pulled into town and went to check on my inventory. There it was a massive lock and a notice from the New York State Department of Taxation — the building had been seized! Not to worry, Jack Geherin had connections, and I was able to retrieve my inventory — the problem was, I only had 28 days.

Pat Picciano, another friend and local real estate agent, found me the perfect spot: the old Dares Radio had just gone out, it was 1985, and Cases Unlimited found its new home. It was a great spot on Main Street USA (aka Genesee Street). Business was so good, I had to hire Libby Nali to help with order fulfillment. She would put the orders together while I was on the road, and UPS and FedEx would pick them up. My father would often come by with gifts that he wanted to send to my Aunt Mary, and so UPS and FedEx would pick them up too.

Libby’s husband, Billy, had retired from UPS and suggested that since I was shipping the accessories and Aunt Mary’s gifts, that I should look into becoming an authorized shipper for both companies and pack and ship things for the people of Auburn. With that new addition to my business, I decided to hire sales representatives so I could stay at the store to manage things. It was a great decision as we got busier and busier, especially at Christmastime.

One day in 1992, Pat came into my store and asked me to take a ride, not knowing we were driving up the street to the old Carrols restaurant, which was being used by Domino's. Pat convinced me this would be a great new location for me. He was right: I now had a big building with offstreet parking with a resurrected large warehouse in the back. Sam’s Shoe Service moved off Market Street and bought the first store from me, and they are still at that same location today.

What a fantastic ride it has been for me — 46 years with a successful business right here in my hometown of Auburn. I am still in the optical business, and continue to send out quarterly catalogs to my optical customers. As for the shipping portion of the business, we have shipped so many things:

• Grandma’s chocolate chip cookies

• Car engines

• A grandfather clock from Yale

• So many Christmas gifts to loved ones

• One time, a Picasso to Christie’s Auction House in New York City!

I do hope to retire soon and let someone with the same “vision” I have take it to the next level. I could not have been successful without the help of my parents, perseverance and determination. Most of all, I could not have done it without all of those in the community who entrusted Cases Unlimited over the past several years. Thank you!

Hooray for Cases Unlimited and Tom and Melissa Geherin — you are Legends of Auburn!