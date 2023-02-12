Behold the way our fine-feathered friend

His virtue doth parade

Thou knowest not, my dim-witted friend,

The picture thou hast made.

Thy vacant brow and thy tousled hair

Conceal thy good intent.

Thou noble, upright, truthful, sincere,

And slightly dopey gent, you’re

My funny valentine,

Sweet comic valentine,

You make me smile with my heart.

Your looks are laughable,

Unphotographable,

Yet you’re my favorite work of art.

Is your figure less than Greek?

Is your mouth a little weak?

When you open it to speak

Are you smart?

But don’t change a hair for me,

Not if you care for me,

Stay, little valentine, stay!

Each day is Valentine’s Day.

— Lyrics by Lorenz Hart (friends called him Larry); melody by Richard Rodgers; from the show "Babes In Arms" in 1937; made popular in 1952 with the Gerry Mulligan Quartet, featuring trumpeter Chet Baker

If you can, for a moment, put aside today’s football game and remind yourself that Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. Hearts on shop windows warn us that love is in the air.

If you haven’t gotten it together yet, I have good news; everything that you need for Valentine’s Day can be found on Genesee Street! From east to west through downtown Auburn, you can find champagne at The Bottle Shop, chocolates at Gretchen’s, diamonds at West Jewelers, Valentine cards at Wegmans, pink cupcakes at Cafe 108, pillows with hearts at Regenerations, a new mattress at Lynch’s and red roses at The Foley Florist.

Skip one block over to Memorial City Hall on South Street and get a marriage license! Or not.

Kiss someone.

I’ve asked people of all ages what they think is ... "The Best Place To Kiss In Auburn" and I have come up with the top 10. Cue drum roll:

10. Dunno. Never been kissed.

9. By the Seymour Library pillars.

8. Schine’s balcony. If only we could go back.

7. Anytime, anywhere.

6. September sunset, in the breezeway of the Emerson Park Pavilion facing the lake.

5. Alone at Holland Stadium.

4. Tie vote: top of the parking garage or backseat of a car.

3. Under the Ginkgo tree, next to the Case Lab, just before the yellow leaves fall.

2. Hoopes Park. On a summer night, behind the clubhouse.

1. In the back of the ski bus on the way to Greek Peak!

But what about Saint Valentine, you ask? Worth a Google. It all happened so long ago, and stories conflict. Martyrdom is never pretty. On Feb. 14, the day of his execution, our hero sent a farewell note to his friend, the jailer’s daughter, and signed it "From Your Valentine."

Long before Friar Laurence married Romeo and Juliet on the sly, Valentine was remembered for performing secret weddings. He was also the patron saint of beekeepers.

Where would Hershey’s Kisses be without him?

My Nana always sent me a Valentine. And I remembered that tucked away somewhere was an old photograph of her at a Valentine’s Day party. Expecting this search to take the better part of the afternoon, I opened the trunk and there it was in the first pages of her scrapbook. "1914" it says on the back.

Hearts hanging by the curtains, that’s my Nana, Anieta O’Connor, on the lower right.

I send homemade Valentines. A lot of homemade Valentines. And the stamp is as important as the sentiment inside. So when I went to the post office here, I was stunned at this year's Valentine stamp. Ouch! Puppies and kittens with sad, doe-like eyes, similar to a 1960s Keane painting. Bummer.

At the window, postal worker Makayla had the perfect solution. She went into the back and brought me what was left of last year's Valentine stamps. Hooray! I asked her what the best part of Valentine’s Day is, and she said, "The day after ... candy is half price!"