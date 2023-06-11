One look at this main photo with today's feature, and you want to know MORE! Many thanks to Sue Dwyer and her sisters for sharing this week's Legends of Auburn: The McHale family story.

Ida Greco was born and raised in Auburn, the youngest of six children. Her parents (Carmen and Vincenza) emigrated from Italy and joined a growing population of Italian American citizens in central New York. Frank McHale grew up in Sunnyside. He joined the Navy when he was 17 and served for two years aboard a tanker ship. After military service, he worked odd jobs in New York and joined a construction crew that traveled to Auburn. The boy from Queens met the young Auburn gal when she was working in the cafeteria at the Women’s Union. They dated and married in St. Francis Church.

Frank and Ida had seven daughters within 10 years. Yikes! In addition to their beautiful daughters, they gave birth to a family business: GEM Carwash. It was located on the spot where Wegmans sits today. The Greco-Elice-McHale enterprise was active until Urban Renewal changed the landscape of Auburn. Frank’s livelihood shifted but not his spirit for hard work. According to Sue, “Our Dad worked for the City of Auburn Water Department, Hislop’s Department Store, and for George Metcalf, managing the Metcalf Plaza and several other properties owned by Sutton Real Estate. We would sometimes ‘go on rounds’ with him after dinner to check on the buildings. Frank carried so many keys that he jingled when he walked. He was also a skilled whistler. We could hear our dad coming from a long distance between the keys jingling and his habit of whistling while he worked.”

Ida, the matriarch, was caretaker to her parents and the girls; they lived on Madison Avenue, where Ida grew up. Between all that nurturing, she worked at GE, Auburn Leathercrafters and the New York Telephone Co.. Sue recalled “she did a stint as the Play Lady for Auburn City playgrounds one summer. We have many funny memories of her trying out various craft projects and games on us.”

The sisters shared the following: “Our parents were married for 25 years. Both parents remarried. Ida was married to Thomas 'Scotty' Galbally until his passing and has been married to Jerry Slaski for the past 24 years! Our dad married June Dadson, and lived in Sarasota until their passing."

Ida and Jerry have 21 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and they live in Auburn. They are very active at St. Hyacinth's Church and have been pinching pierogies for decades!

The McHale sisters shared these thoughts on family, traditions, neighborhood, life lessons and Auburn. Thank you!

Family

There were so many big Italian families in the neighborhood. We had a huge garden, and everyone pitched in with chores, including canning tomatoes and preserving any other fruits and vegetables that were harvested. Both of our parents loved music. We all took piano lessons, and we sang in harmony while doing the dishes (a la Von Trappe). We learned to share, to make do with what we had, and nothing went to waste. Mom liked to knit or crochet in the evenings. If she found a pattern she liked, she would go ‘into production’ to make sure everyone had one (mittens, slippers, hats, scarves, vests, or afghans).

Family traditions

There were a lot of Italian holiday traditions, and we all learned to cook and bake, especially traditional Italian foods. My mother would make “the” birthday cake and let us choose the color of frosting. The cake was a chiffon layer cake with Italian custard filling that we still request for special occasions. Our Aunt Yola lived with us and was like our second mother. Later on sisters Sue and Ginny started an Italian cookie/pastry business called “Custom Cookies’ and used our family recipes. Family gatherings with aunts, uncles and cousins always included our Uncle John Elice playing his accordion.

Although we lived across the street from West Middle/High School, we were all sent to parochial schools, starting with St. Francis, then St. Mary’s and Mt. Carmel until they closed. We were all active in various church groups, and other activities. Our parents made sure that we went to college and six out of seven of us of us graduated from Cayuga Community College.

Neighborhood fun

There were so many large families in our neighborhood, it was easy to pull together a softball, kickball or football game at West playground across the street. We played for hours at West playground and our sister Kathy was a playground director. We all helped to make the playground floats for the city’s annual playground parades, and many of us played softball for West Playground against other playgrounds. As young children, we enjoyed it when the ACT Wagon put on their amazing shows at our playground! Many of our cousins and extended family lived nearby and were an integral part of our childhood. There were large chestnut trees on the street which provided ammunition for many a game of war, and a “bean tree," which produced especially good swords!

There were little family-owned mom-and-pop stores on just about every corner. Some of the stores had a deli with aromatic cheeses, or a butcher shop, others had milk and other essentials. If you had a few coins you could walk to get a cold soda, candy, ice cream or a famous Italian Lemon Ice at Dom’s Grocery.

Our parents allowed us to put on shows in our basement and invite neighborhood kids to watch our original productions. We also held a few carnivals in our yard to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. We even sold Mom’s homemade pizza to raise funds for charity. The carnivals had personal meaning for us since our cousin, Jimmy Baruch, had muscular dystrophy. We were fortunate enough to go to Camp Y Owasco in the summer and some of us were members of the YMCA.

Life lessons

Our mother has a deep and abiding faith and ability to love. We don’t all share it the same way, but we have inherited the values of love, generosity, recognizing the dignity of every life, forgiveness, service, and humility that were modeled for us. We all have a very strong work ethic and started working when we were very young to earn spending money. We babysat, did odd jobs, cleaned houses, waitressed and worked retail while we were in school.

Our Dad was very outgoing. He had a great sense of humor. He made sure we all had music lessons and, we had braces and that we went to parochial school. We learned years later that he buffed floors at the YMCA building to help pay for our Y-camp.

Neither of our parents were college graduates, but both thought education was extremely important. They knew the value of education and encouraged all of us to go to college. Although we all took different paths, all seven of us graduated from college. All of us enjoy traveling!

Sister updates

• Patty McHale Mills and Jimmie Mills celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They live in Carmi, Illinois. Parents of two daughters, Catherine Mills Sneed and Jamie R. Mills (deceased). They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Both Patty and her husband served in the US Navy. Patty graduated from the University of Southern Indiana, where she worked as a computer programmer prior to her retirement. She holds a fifth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and has won national awards.

• Kathy McHale Cunningham retired from Liverpool Central School District in 2010 after 30-plus years with the district. She was selected twice as Liverpool’s Teacher of the Year, Top 5 Teacher of the Year for New York State, and Apple Distinguished Educator. She is married to Mike Cunningham and they enjoy many outdoor sports and travel adventures together, as well as with their blended family of four sons, daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.

• Ann Marie McHale Tabone was married to Dr. Joseph Tabone and lived in Eden, near Buffalo. Ann earned a degree in computer programming. They had four children: Charles, Dr. Michael, JJ and Maria. There are four grandchildren. Ann was a loving stay-at-home mom, wife and sister, and passed away in 1996. Dr. Joe Tabone passed away in 2018. We miss them both.

• Sue McHale Dwyer co-owned several businesses, and after working for a mayor and two congressmen, she ran for public office and became the first woman in Cayuga County to be elected to a county-wide position. Sue has served as the Cayuga County clerk since 2004. Sue served on the boards of many local organizations and was co-founder of the Cayuga County Human Services Coalition. She is married to Jimmy Buschman, who co-owned Connie’s Tex-Mex Deli on Wall Street, and he recently retired as caretaker of Soule Cemetery for the City of Auburn. They have three married children: Joshua (Danielle), Sasha (Ian), and Dillon (Katie), and five grandchildren.

• Eileen (Mimi) McHale, before moving back to Auburn, lived in Switzerland for 20 years and was the vocalist for the Montreux Big Band. She speaks several languages fluently. Eileen moved back to Auburn and graduated from Cortland State with a speech pathologist degree. She was also the vocalist for the local band Second Wind. Eileen works as a speech pathologist and is married to Rob Buschman, who is a CPA and owns Buschman Consulting. Their blended family includes two daughters, Sylvia (Dan) Lennox and Elly (Andres) Rohrer Ortiz, and two sons, Zachary and Jacob, and four grandchildren.

• Ginny McHale Stehle graduated from CCC and Empire State University. She lives in Mooresville, North Carolina, and is married to Mark Stehle. Ginny worked in various roles at Welch Allyn for 23 years before relocating out of state in 2008. She then entered the non-profit sector and is currently director of development for Mercy Ships. Her three children — Nicole, Rachel and Matthew — are all married, and she has three grandchildren.

Noreen McHale Cornall was married to Richard Cornall and they had two children, Rich Cornall and Tessa Crawford, and have four grandchildren. Noreen graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing and has been an RN for 17 years. She currently works for the Cayuga County Health Department. She lives in our family home with Joe McCarthy and they share a blended family.

Cheers to the wonderful McHale Family. Thank you for sharing your story!