The big splash would be heard up and down the shores of Wide Waters on Owasco Lake. Leaving her Jantzen swimsuit on the hook, and wearing nature’s own, was how former leading Broadway actress Jane Peyton Adams (1870-1946) enjoyed her afternoon dips on the east side of the lake. Her fourth husband, writer Samuel Hopkins Adams (1870-1958), was perhaps inside their glass and stone house working through a new chapter for Metropolitan Magazine on his serialized page-turner "Flaming Youth."

Warner Fabian, Adams’ money-making alias, wrote “Flaming Youth.” This 1922 piece was an in-demand magazine story. The magazine pages then became the novel, and the novel became a hit silent film starring Colleen Moore. Not so in Canada, where the film was banned. Film prints were seized, lobby cards confiscated and any theater owner or projectionist who ran this film would be violating the Canadian criminal code and would be arrested. In his essay, “Echoes of The Jazz Age,” F. Scott Fitzgerald noted “Flaming Youth” as the only film that captured the sexual revolution of that time. Safely filed in the Library of Congress, only one reel of this film remains.

Samuel Hopkins Adams was born in Dunkirk, New York. His mother, Hester Rose Hopkins Adams (1847-1917), who grew up in Auburn, was the daughter of the Rev. Samuel Miles Hopkins, who taught Presbyterian church history at the Auburn Theological Seminary. She married her father’s student, the Rev. Myron Adams Jr., and together they moved to Union Springs where he preached for one year, then they moved briefly to Dunkirk and then to Plymouth Church in the "Ruffle Shirt District" of Rochester. When grade school terms ended, the family took the train to Auburn and continued on the South Central Railroad out to fashionable, comfortable Ensenore on the west side of Owasco Lake. Bags were not unpacked. They then continued on a boat, going across to the east side of the lake to Second Peacock’s Point for a month of wildlife and "roughing it." Purchased by grandfather Hopkins for $250, this serene 1-acre spot with an Owasco sunset view was named by the family, "Quisisana." This comes from the Italian phrase meaning, “Here one is healed.” Grandson Samuel Hopkins Adams remembered it as, “A place where living standards were simplified to the verge of hardship. No servants were taken along and all the work of this decidedly primitive camp devolved upon the family, as it seemed to me bearing the brunt of the most distasteful chores. Grandfather said that it built character.” After the grandfather passed, the grandson purchased the property, then simply called Hopkins, later seen on a map as Adams Point. Ultimately he dropped the surnames and christened it Wide Waters, named after a place on the Erie Canal near Rochester where he played as a child. His Rosebud. Now enjoying financial success, staff and indoor plumbing were at the top of his list.

And buying more property. His wife, Jane, did not want flowers or candy on her birthdays. She wanted acres on the lake. And acres up the road around Whiskey Lane, aptly named for a still that was hidden somewhere in the woods. A prize Guernsey cow was purchased. And in no time there was a herd of cattle and over 1,000 chickens. Now called Wide Waters Farm, there were big bills to pay. Growing hay, corn and oats, Wide Waters Farm used half of its 300 acres, as the land was hilly and not tillable. But perfect for Guernseys to graze. Imagine a herd lounging about on a hill overlooking the lake on a September afternoon.

Called “preposterously prolific,” Adams, upon graduation from Hamilton College in 1891 (where he was a fifth-generation student and is credited for introducing football to the school), and until his death in 1958, never put his pen down. And although there is as much material out there on him as there is on Lincoln, he is a forgotten man. He began as a reporter at The New York Sun, then moved to The New York World where, in 1907, he covered the “trial of the century,” the trial of Harry K. Thaw for his murder of Stanford White. As an investigative journalist for Collier’s Weekly, he wrote a series of 11 articles in 1905 titled, “The Great American Fraud.” Here he exposed false claims on patent medicines and supposed healing foods that offered ailment cures. Example: Grape Nuts cereal was advertised as a product that cured appendicitis! This series was a public eye-opener that led to the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906.

Over his lifetime, Adams wrote 40 books, many of them written or adapted into films. Under his moneymaking pen name, Warner Fabian, some his risque novels included leering titles as “Sailor’s Wives,” “Unforbidden Fruit,” “Flaming Youth” and “Summer Bachelors,” which Lillian Hellman reviewed in 1926 in The New York Herald Tribune saying, “'Summer Bachelors' is pure trash. We can go on to state that this is excellence of its kind.”

In 1933, now back under the name of Adams, he published “Night Bus,” a short novel that ran in Cosmopolitan magazine. This romantic tale was adapted by Robert Riskin and directed by Frank Capra, starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, as “It Happened One Night.” In 1934 it swept the Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. This film was one of the last “pre-code” films shot in Hollywood. Keeping a Clark Gable type handy, it offered an option to women on how to hitchhike.

In February of 1946, when his “Harvey Girls” opened at the Schine in Auburn, he sent a telegram from his home in Beaufort, South Carolina, for opening night at the theater on South Street. Before the curtain rose, manager Ray Corcoran read from the stage, “They have made a wonderful picture, full of vigor, color and spectacular music. Judy Garland gives a charming performance.”

In 1913 a warrant had been issued for Adams' arrest for assault. As noted in Sam Kennedy III’s book, “Samuel Hopkins Adams and the Business of Writing,” George Metcalf (1914-2002), an Auburnian, New York state senator and chairman of his family’s business, Columbian Rope, noted that, “Despite his involvement in Auburn literary circles, Adams was an outsider. His irascible nature irritated colleagues and his isolation at Wide Waters set him apart from Auburnians.”

Although busy managing the lake property and the farm, Adams' wife, Jane, was very much involved with the local theater scene. With her authoritarian and booming personality and Broadway credits, famed Auburnian Thomas Mott Osborne (1859-1926) easily coerced her back to the stage. Now directing up to four plays a year for the Auburn Amateur Dramatic Club at Osborne Hall in the Women’s Educational and Industrial Union, Jane was able to coerce her husband to appear as Applegate in her production of “A Pair of Sixes.” He loathed going into town during the winter for rehearsals. But he thoroughly enjoyed the after-parties. Another memorable play directed by Jane was “Tea For Three.” The cast included noted Auburnians Lithgow Osborne and Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Case.

The Adams house on the lake was famous for lively dinner parties and friends from New York visiting during all seasons. Early in the summer of 1939, Jane invited the actress and her good friend Laurette Taylor up for a weekend. Laurette had made her Broadway debut with Jane in 1909 in “The Great John Ganton.” She later went on to star in “Peg of My Heart.” She became a legend in 1945 for her performance as Amanda in “The Glass Menagerie.” Prior to this Tennessee Williams production, Laurette was hired by producers with trepidation, as she was notorious for excessive "elbow bending" at Broadway saloons. With an invitation from Jane, she promised to behave. In her feathered picture hat, she stepped off the train in Auburn for a weekend on the lake. She waited on the platform with her eight trunks to be brought up to Wide Waters. The invited summer weekend abruptly ended six weeks later when Laurette “fell off the wagon” and created an embarrassing scene at the Owasco Country Club. Jane, in a voice that could be heard around the club and out to the ninth hole, announced, “Laurette, we are going home!”

Summering a bit north of Wide Waters on Long Point, Charlotte Underwood Kruger Taylor chronicled her memories of those early times in her “Attic Stories From Bonfire Tales.” She writes in Chapter 88, “While at the cottage we had a party line. I’m not sure how many were on the line, but I think it was 8 and we felt the line was monopolized the most by Mrs. Samuel Hopkins Adams. I admit we liked to listen in when she ordered groceries!”

Patty Delahanty — daughter of Dr. Donald and Jacqueline Delahanty, and who spent her summers on Wide Waters with her eight brothers and sisters — told me, “He owned the house next to us. Adams had two houses on the point: a stone house and a green (in color) house. We purchased the green house, which historically was his guest house. We always called it ‘the green house’ and were told Sam liked to write in the guest house."

Today the Adams house, modernized over the decades, is a splendid Vrbo rental. Patty connected me with former owner Janet Zane, and with permission from the current owner, I visited during a tenant changeover. We drove down the forested road, then across the brook bridge to the glass and stone house, and snooped around. Janet told me she had heard from older neighbors that Adams, when asked about the stones that made his house, loved to say, “They were imported from Canada some 2 million years ago, during the ice age.” They came out of the lake. Walking on the shore that afternoon in front of the house, I found pieces of blue and green lake glass. A rare find on the lake today.

I emailed former The Citizen editor Frederik Osborne, asking him if he had any memories of Samuel Hopkins Adams that he would like to share. He instantly replied, “Sam’s wife was my godmother. And I recall them both quite well.” As noted in Sam Kennedy III’s book: “Osborne found a welcoming house where a child could play with Adams’s collection of mechanical toy banks. He was not the type of man who would set you on his lap and read to you. He did not have the warmth of Jane Adams, and I was always in awe of him.”

Adams continued his magazine writing with The New Yorker, where his popular writings called “Grandfather Stories” was published as a book in 1947. You might find a copy on a library shelf that has not been cracked open since 1962. If one lands in your hands, smelling that wonderful old book smell, turn the crisp pages to his heartbreaking remembrance of Harriet Tubman.

Jane passed away here in Auburn in September 1946. Fifty acres of her estate property was purchased to build a Girl Scout camp. An editorial by Lithgow Osborne read, “One felt that she achieved personal happiness by creating it for others.” Sam passed away in Beaufort, South Carolina, in November 1958. Both of their ashes were scattered in Owasco Lake at Wide Waters.

Honoring the memory of Owasco Lake’s famous resident Samuel Hopkins Adams, the Cayuga County Highway Department renamed Whiskey Lane, the site of the old still, to Sam Adam’s Lane. Wrong name! Sam Adams (1722-1803) was a founding father of this country, a leader of the American Revolution, remembered today as a popular beer. After tolerating this misspelling for over a decade, The Citizen-Advertiser in 1971 wrote:

Why Not Go Back To Whiskey Lane?

Some years ago, following the death of Cayuga County’s distinguished author, Samuel Hopkins Adams, the county highway authorities decided to rename the road on which he had lived in his honor. They failed. The name was changed but the sign post, both sides of it, reads “Sam Adam’s Lane.” Hence, it honors someone named Adam, perhaps Eve’s husband, though there is nothing to indicate that the progenitor of the human race was called Sam.

The correct use of the apostrophe seems to cause some people trouble. In this case it should not. No apostrophe is necessary. New York City has Kennedy Airport, not Kennedy’s Airport and here in town we have Swift Street and Melone Village, not Swift’s Street and Melone’s Village.

Of course we are far from sure that Mr. Adams would have approved the change of the road’s name. It always had been Whiskey Lane according to history or rumor (frequently the same thing) and was christened in the dim past because there was an illegal still somewhere along it. A nice picturesque name.

Moreover, as a stickler for correct use of English including punctuation and spelling one might guess that Sam Adams, in the great beyond, is annoyed at having his good old New England name corrupted to Adam. But in view of the fun-loving genial soul that he was, he is probably chuckling.

Nevertheless, for the literate honor of the County that apostrophe should come out.

But why not give that road its old name and put up a historical marker stating Samuel Hopkins Adams (not Adam) lived on it?

At some unknown date, the sign was changed to “Sam Adams Lane.” Wrong again! His name was Samuel Hopkins Adams.

I’m waiting.