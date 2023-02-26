Did you know that in 2010 in Lexington, Kentucky, a Guinness World Record was achieved when 20 people stuffed themselves into an “old school” VW Beetle? Impressive! More impressive was when Dick Woods chauffeured a gang of kiddos to school in his classic yellow bug. Music cascaded from the radio; he tapped his ring to the beat on the dashboard and skillfully navigated the steering wheel with the youngest passenger (his daughter) sitting on his lap! Safely arriving to school, the crew (somewhat circus-like) disembarked, smoothed out blue and green uniform jumpers, bow and clip-on ties were straightened, bookbags organized and the school day began. With a wave and a smile, all said goodbye to this larger-than-life and one-of-a-kind guy!

It is a pleasure to showcase Dick and Mary Woods and their wonderful family for the February 2023 Ormie King Legends of Auburn feature. Many thanks to Patti Schlegel and her siblings for contributing to this article.

Dick Woods and Mary Cregg were both born and raised in Auburn. Dick grew up on Owasco Street along with his two sisters, Dorothy (Carbanaro) and Betty (Rodgers). The Cregg family included JJ, Kitty (Boni), Mary, Helen (Paul). Holy Family High School brought these two together. As high school sweethearts, they shared a love for singing and performing in the school plays. They were married in 1951 at Holy Family Church and this beautiful couple soon became a BIG family (Tom, Lynda, Nancy, David, John, Patti, Beth and Katie)! Dick worked at Prudential Insurance and Mary, the New York Telephone Co. Their home was a constant hub of energy, fun and perhaps a squabble or two. Patti shared the story that when a sibling fight erupted, one of the kids would run to the telephone and “dial O to talk to Mom!” They quickly learned that their mother was not the only telephone operator.

Their corner home, with a big back yard, was situated in a neighborhood filled with children. Bicycles meandered between sidewalk and street; teams were picked to play ballgames in the nearby field. With streetlights on the fun continued ... flashlight tag, prison break, the rope trick and more. (Patti Schlegel Fun Fact: The game prison break is only known in communities that house a prison!) (Rope trick: As a car descended Augustus Street, two kids rushed to the center of the road pantomimed picking up and stretching a rope. Would the car slow down and stop ... hilarious.) Rushack’s, the neighborhood store with the best candy, was just two doors down from the family home. The siblings recalled the evening hum of music from the transistor radio and pizzas boxes delivered to the house on the corner of Anna and Augustus with the big green mailbox!

Holy Family was a thread that brought Dick and Mary together and continued in the lives of their children. For countless years there was a framed picture of Dick Woods that graced the first-floor hallway of Holy Family School (kindergarten-eighth grade). There he was, situated next to the massive bulletin board along with the pope and the pastor. There was something comforting about his photo (that SMILE), especially to the students heading to the principal’s office. Dick played an active role on the parish council, Sunday CCD program and CYO basketball. He is even responsible (along with many other parish men) for establishing and literally building a school playground! Tom, Lynda, Nancy, David, and John graduated from Holy Family and Patti, Beth and Katie from Blessed Trinity!

The Woods family knew how to have fun and make fun! A family favorite was when Dad took the kids on “vacation” to the Syracuse Airport observation deck. “It was a blast!” Only later did they learn that people they knew actually got on those planes and took off for a vacation! One family trip did take all of them out of the country – that was the day trip to Niagara Falls (Canadian side)! The Woods children, along with their friends, shared New York State Fair adventures and “sleep outs” in the pop-up camper in the back yard.

Full disclosure ... I only really knew this Auburn couple as Mr. and Mrs. Woods, John and Patti’s mom and dad! My view from afar and long ago, was not enough to do them justice so I asked Patti to describe her parents. She quickly replied:

“Dad: gregarious, jokester, outgoing, funny, dedicated, great guy, quick witted and handsome / Mom: sweet, kind, funny, quiet, beautiful, caring and the lady who had the white streak in her hair.” They really were quite a special couple.

The Woods family learned about friendship from their parents. Dick and Mary had an army of friends they played golf, bowled, and socialized with regularly. At least once a month, the Buschman, Stevens, Muldoon, Salzer, Baron, Burke (and more) parents and kids rotated between houses for get-togethers! Another spot that these friends shared was Highland Golf Club, enjoying golf and dinner and lots of laughter. But Auburn stood still, and smiles turned to tears on July 7, 1978, the day that Dick Woods died. For the next 20 years Mary led the family by example. Most of the siblings have remained in the central New York area, working locally. David, a graphic artist, lives in California.

Something quite unexpected happened when the Holy Family High School thread would reappear once again! Dr. Richard Bergin graduated with Dick and Mary but soon after left Auburn to become a veterinarian. He moved out west and settled into married life and his career. It was many years before he would return to Auburn (recently widowed); when he did it was for his 50th high school reunion. According to Patti, “He asked to escort my mother to the reunion. He did, and they were together every day until Mom’s death in 2018.” They were married for 19 years. Richard never had any children but continues to reside in Auburn with a big extended family, including all eight Woods children, loved ones and several grandchildren and great grandchildren!

Perhaps it all started with the thread of a smile and a song, thanks to Dick and Mary Woods, Auburn shines just a bit brighter. Cheers to the Woods family!

Let’s all choose to live a little bit more Ormie-like: “Live life, cheat death and laugh often.” Are you planning a family reunion? If so, I would love to feature your family in Legends of Auburn. Please reach out to me by email. — Teresa Ringwood Hoercher, teresahoercher@gmail.com

