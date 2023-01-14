Legends of Auburn: Snow daze — remembering past Auburn winters

"It is so drafty!"

Jack Lemmon shrieked when playing Daphne, now wearing a Flapper dress and catching a train in the freezing Chicago winter, in the1959 comedy classic, "Some Like It Hot."

And yet today, in January, in upstate New York, men wear shorts. No joke. You can spot them in shorts in Wegmans parking lot, or picking up their kids from school, even pumping their gas at Speedway at the foot of Owasco Lake. Seventeen degrees and they are wearing shorts.

I don’t get it. So I’ve asked around.

"If I’m warm up top, it doesn’t matter." — a guy at Harry’s Tire.

"So what," a man said at the Moravia Modern Market. Note: This was Andy Warhol’s favorite thing to say.

"Because I can," another said, while buying a big box and a small box of chocolates at Gretchen’s Confections.

"And the flip flops?" I asked. He answered, "Goes with the shorts."

•••••

Moving back to Auburn after 50 years away (41 of them in Manhattan, where we all bundled up with the first snow flurry) and going from sandals to Uggs, I’ve realized that in the Finger Lakes there is a degree of denial that winter is here. And here for a while. A long while. Mom always said, "I don’t put the mittens away till June!"

Shawzie and I walked to Holy Family School every day. Peacock to Park to Nelson to Lansing to Liberty to Seymour to North was the route. Walking home when we had time to dawdle, we took the long way through The North Street Cemetery. But in the winter, on those brutal, icy cold mornings, we had a secret passageway. We cut through Auburn Memorial Hospital. How else were we going to make it? Down-filled jackets were not yet invented. Layers of sweaters were worn over my uniform under my Robert Hall coat. Snow pants or tights were not allowed. Knees turned from red to blue. A scarf was tied around your face. Inside leaking, slush filled boots, bread bags were worn to at least keep your frozen feet dry. Frost formed over our eyebrows. Did we carry a baked potato to keep warm and eat it for lunch? No. But your Nana did.

If we could make it to the hospital, we knew we would survive. There was a back door on Nelson that we opened. With Shawzie’s buckle boots click-clacking, both of us left a trail of ice bits trudging down and around hallways painted turquoise and orange until we ended up in the front lobby. We would sit for a minute or two on a bench near a heater, looking out to the frigid cold, when Shawzie was apt to say, "It’s a good day to make an igloo." Now we have an after-school plan. Onward. But oh, that wind on North Street!

Arriving at Holy Family, the doors opened to the cafeteria. You could smell the lunchtime Sloppy Joes in the works. Peek into the kitchen, and there was Sister Andrew with a sheet pan of her freshly baked molasses cookies. In addition to the kindest smile, she wore a white apron and matching puffy sleeve protectors to cover her habit. I’d give up my HBO Max for a month just to read a 1960s Holy Family Church Sunday bulletin, listing the upcoming week’s lunch menu. Fish on Friday. For sure.

When I lived in New York City, it was often not as cold as I wanted it to be. Walking to work, past New York University and Bellevue Hospitals, there was never an urge to cut through and warm up. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been back on Owasco Lake. Watching the local TV weather report, I kept hearing about the snow on the Tug Hill. "Why does so much snow fall on that hill?" I wondered. In my mind I was thinking of a place like Oak Hill Road down in Moravia. Or the Onondaga Hill. Duh. Like the closing line in "Some Like It Hot," "Nobody’s perfect!"

Ormie King: Thank you for a great run of Auburn Legends With each new year comes new beginnings! In keeping with that tradition, today will be my last article. I have enjoyed sharing stories with yo…