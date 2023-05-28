Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sue and Jim Best live up to their name. They are a lovely example of Auburn’s BEST, both individually and as a couple! I recently had the pleasure of spending two hours with them, sitting at a picnic table at the Owasco Yacht Club. Sue is a natural storyteller and Jim, a bit poetic — together they are in perfect harmony. It was an ideal afternoon complete with the backdrop of our sparkling Owasco Lake and sun-filled CNY skies. The moment they exited their car (wearing “almost matching” sporting vests) accompanied by their oh-so-sweet rescue dog, I knew this was going to be a good “meet and greet” and it sure did not disappoint. It is such a pleasure to call them true legends of Auburn! They have made Auburn home for the last 50-plus years!

Sue grew up outside of Buffalo and Jim, northwestern Pennsylvania — but the magic happened in the early 1960s when they met at Fredonia College. Jim (a music major with a minor in education) and Sue (an education major with a minor in music) have been each other’s muse and partner each day since. They married in 1965 in New York City. Professor Harry Greer, beloved science professor at Cayuga Community College — and relative of Jim — encouraged them to come to Auburn. Jim began a life-long career in music education, inspiring countless students teaching at both Southern Cayuga and Mynderse Academy, where he retired in 1996. The music (and the story) does NOT end there!

Sue spoke with wistful affection about her love for Auburn and its residents! They planted deep roots after purchasing a home on Florence Street. (FUN FACT: They live in the childhood home of Ormie King.) At first sight, Sue thought, “This is where I am going to raise my family.” And they did! John and Julie grew up in a neighborhood bursting with kids and walking distance to both school and the wonderful Y-Field/Clifford Park. John is now a fifth grade teacher in Michigan and Julie is a graphic artist in Georgia.

Music ... it is core to both of Sue's and Jim's souls. Sue describes music as a universal language where words are not always needed, perhaps just a tune. Jim described Auburn as uniquely special with “pockets of culture” that have provided a very interesting array of music. Jim and Sue are passionate about music and equally important, sharing music! Auburn has a “deeply rooted musical heritage” and that is best illustrated in the history of the Auburn Civic Band, which started in 1910. What a story, what a history — what a gift to the residents of Auburn! Sue and Jim are an important piece to this special story.

I love artifacts, and it was great fun to browse through the leather album (complete with old-school label-maker tape) with wonderful photos and mimeographed documents inside. The four-page essay, "AUBURN CIVIC BAND: 1910 – 1985" was interesting reading; it made me proud of Auburn. The purpose of the Auburn Civic Band is to provide music lovers with an opportunity to play together and share their music. For over 100-plus years this musical organization has charmed Auburn, entertaining audiences at our beautiful local parks. Jim has been the band conductor since 1986. He enjoys the challenge of selecting just the right blend of music for the performers and the guests, just like the perfect dance. We have turned the corner towards warmer weather and Auburn residents will soon delight in many outdoor music opportunities. The Auburn Civic Band has made the Owasco Pavilion their summer home. It reflects a bit of iconic Americana with families enjoying the music and perhaps a meal, as children roam back and forth from the playground.

My neighbor, Janet Taylor, introduced me to Sue and Jim. Janet works for the Office for the Aging at the Boyle Center here in Auburn NY. Their primary goal is to “help individuals live as independent as possible.” The month of May has formally been recognized as Older Americans Month and this year’s theme is “AGING UNBOUND.” Jim and Sue are shining example of life and love ... they make getting older filled with hope and promise and FUN. I suspect that their humor and curiosity wrapped up in music and a song is a key to what makes them so special.

Cheers to Jim and Sue Best, true legends (and inspirations) of Auburn!