Today's feature comes from Ann Donahue Yockey:

My family, the Donahues, lived at 4 North Park (not to be confused with Park Avenue!), a beautiful yellow home with a wrought iron “D” on the chimney just off North Street, a street full of great neighbors, lots of ball games, strollers, bicycles, access to the “horse lot” and fond memories. When I asked my brothers and sisters to share some of their memories, we had a lot!

Lincoln playground, the Merry Go Round at Emerson Park, swimming in Owasco Lake, ice cream at Crehan’s, CYO basketball games, Y camp, shopping at the lovely downtown Auburn stores, dinners at Locastro’s or The Italian Village or Pioneer or Sunset or Lasca’s, family reunions at the lake on the Fourth of July, piano and organ recitals, nine-passenger station wagons, sitting on our front porch, lifelong family friends ... and then our favorite, Thursdays, because Dad took that afternoon off.

It all started in 1951, May 19 to be exact, when Mom and Dad, Barbara Schreck and John “Jack” Donahue Jr., married. They met at Kay and Bob Donnelly’s wedding a few years earlier. Mom was a college classmate of Kay’s, and Bob Donnelly was a first cousin to Dad. When Dad called Mom for a date, Mom, who was originally from Waterloo, was teaching at the Auburn Business School on Genesee Street and living at the Women’s Union, across from City Hall on South Street. On their first date night, she could not remember what Dad looked like, so she sent a friend downstairs to see how tall he was because that would determine whether she wore heels or flats. Well, Mom’s friend returned with the answer ... flats it was!

My parents had five children, Mary, Tom, Ann, Bob, Jeanne. We all married and gave them 12 grandchildren, earning them the titles of Grandma and Papa Doc. Now, these grandchildren are marrying and having children of their own, 12 and counting. Mom was once asked how many grandchildren she had, and she paused for just a moment. She was asked, “too many?" and quickly replied, “Oh, no, you can never have too many grandchildren.” Dad would agree, he simply cherished his large family. He was an accomplished woodworker, and we all have treasured wooden gifts and toys that have been passed around and down to the next generations. These little ones have learned about Papa Doc and Great Grandma Barbara, and it is so heartwarming to hear them talk and ask about them.

Our family church was Holy Family on North Street. It was Dad’s school and lifelong parish, and we started our education there. When my brother Bob was a little guy, he was riding his bike, made his way to Holy Family, and saw the Rev. William Davie, the pastor. Father Davie asked Bob what his name was, he told him, and then Father wanted to know who Bob’s father was. Bob’s response? “We call him Daddy, but my Mommy calls him Jack.”

Dad was a dentist for 60 years, all spent in Auburn; he was so fiercely loyal to his hometown. His first office was over the Palace Theater on Genesee Street. What a great view we had for parades! In 1959, he moved his practice to 72 South St. and remained there until he retired in 2004. At the same time he was growing his private practice, Dad served as the dentist at Auburn Correctional Facility for 18 years. Both my brothers are also dentists, a wonderful nod to Dad. Bob’s 38-year dental practice is in Washington, D.C., and Tom’s 43-year practice continues at 72 South St.

Mom was an educator and taught at Cayuga Community College for many years. She always made sure her teaching schedule occurred when we were in school. So we thought she was always at home! Her goals for us were to be good citizens, good spouses and good parents. We think we had great role models to help us.

This time of year, the months of May and June, brings special thoughts of my family and growing up in Auburn. There was Mother’s Day, then a few days later my parents’ wedding anniversary, with Mom’s backyard lilacs (the official color of dentists) and lilies of the valley (her wedding bouquet flower) in bloom. A huge flag hung from our front porch for Memorial Day. June brought Bob’s birthday, quickly followed by Dad’s birthday, and we always celebrated with a birthday pie, usually apple with a slice of cheese! Father’s Day saw us at the barbecue in Scipio Center, then the end of school and quite possibly a graduation (or two!) and finally a fun family vacation the last week of June. To quote my Mom, “I love May and June.”

The Donahue family at a glance:

Jack and Barbara Donahue, married for 54 years, five children, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Jack died in 2005. Barbara died in 2013.

Mary and Dick Erhardt, married for 47 years, four children, six grandchildren. Live in Canandaigua.

Tom and Jane Donahue, married for 43 years, two children, two grandchildren. Live in Auburn.

Ann and John Yockey, married for 15 years. Live in Canandaigua.

Bob and Kathleen Donahue, married for 38 years, four children, four grandchildren. Live in Bethesda, Maryland

Jeanne and Dave Collins, married for 28 years, two children. Live in Rochester.

Happy Father’s Day — cheers to the wonderful Donahue Family!