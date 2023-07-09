It’s that time of the year ... days are longer, sun is stronger, and HOPE fills the air. Yes, the promise of summer with all of its possibilities! In my mindful wanderings I got to thinking about graduations, a sign of completion and a time to pivot and leap forward. Party tents sprinkle backyards and recent graduates teeter happily between what was accomplished and what’s ahead.

This is a tale of two — tied together as one: Auburn High School's Class of 1974 and Class of 2023. One might think – how are they related? They are almost half a century (YIKES) apart! The “Baby-Boomer” class consisted of around 500-plus graduates; a radio, bicycle and channels 3, 5 and 9 were most likely central to their lives. This “Gen Z” class (just over 200 graduates) was born into technology and never knew a time without computers and cell phones.

Like all of the preceding “AHS Class of ...,” they called the Lake Avenue building “home,” participating in core course requirements and elective classes. Favorite, challenging and maybe even life-changing teachers were a regular part of their September–June life. They engaged in clubs, sports, proms and enjoyed all the accolades and pomp and circumstance of graduation. (My heart is happy to know that yearbooks still exist, and the graduation cap toss is still a tradition!)

There will always be subgroupings in high school; sometimes defined by academics and other times, friendships. And while the gap is wide between the ’74 folks and the ’23 gang, they share a unique characteristic that will follow them in life. Collectively, both of these entire classes are wrapped in perseverance (“persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success”); I like to call it GRIT!

Part I

I recently met with a friend (Fact checking: OK, my brother Tom Ringwood) to talk about the Auburn High School Class of 1974. I have long wondered what made this group such a special class, a tight group of loyal friends — both then and now. So, I asked him!

These baby-boomers (1946–1964) are often described as hard-working, independent, competitive and goal-oriented. This was a time in US history riveted by political unrest with the Vietnam War followed by Watergate. But it was also a generation of teens (like today) that felt defined by music, film, art, fashion, but most of all — possibilities! This was a generation without technology other than the family television and maybe a radio (or stereo if lucky) in the bedroom.

Tom succinctly and effectively described this class as the first to complete four years at the “new” high school. Auburn High School, 1970, combined students from East, Central, West and Mount Carmel. “We all embraced a new freedom in public school” (arriving from the public and parochial schools) “from shirts and ties to jeans and hot pants.”

I think it is fair to say, these goal-oriented classmates have seasoned friendships long after they tossed their graduation caps. This class connects annually for golf and social outings, supporting classmates in need and each other! The annual “Stephen Crawford Golf Tournament” is just one beautiful example.

“We were one body – the Class of 1974.” — Tom Ringwood

Part II

I recently had the privilege of a Balloon’s dinner date with two fine Auburn High School Class of 2023 graduates — Colin Ringwood and Henry Moskov (Fact checking again: nephew and godson ... lucky me!). Colin and Henry are Gen Z (1995-2009) grads. This group of digital natives is a more self-reliant and ethnically diverse population; they are focused on environmental concerns and global issues.

The Class of 2023 experienced a high school career filled with New York state core course requirements along with extra-curricular school activities and work opportunities, just like their predecessors. But it has also included a school career of “lock-down drills” and COVID. This is a class that entered that Lake Avenue building (same one as the Class of 74) beginning with in-class learning, that shifted to online learning during COVID, and ended with a return to the in-person classroom: Socialization/Isolation/Socialization! That’s a lot to take in.

This is a technology-driven and savvy generation. They have been inundated with “news” (fake and real) “social networking” (online and in-person) and access to all kinds of “information” (wanted and not wanted). Like their ‘74 friends, they endured in a new and unexpected environment.

We chatted about their fractured high school years. Colin shared that in some ways he liked the online environment; he felt that time was used more efficiently. As students they were required for regular class times but not scheduled study halls and lunches. The return to the classroom was a bit more difficult but he felt “deeper” learning happened in the classroom and in-person with classmates. However, he felt that his technology skills helped, and this has prepared him for college.

Henry (AHS 2023 class president) shared that many of his experiences at AHS helped to shape the values he holds dear. “The most positive effect that COVID-19 brought about during my high school years was honestly the new experience of it. I acknowledge that I am speaking from an immense point of privilege due to the support structures that surround me ... it served as a learning opportunity to place trust in my superiors and the community around me."

Part III

The Class of 1974 are approaching (or have landed) in retirement; they are grandparenting. For many, careers are wrapped up; they are feeling the excitement of retirement possibilities. Perhaps they will adopt some Gen Z traits and find fun with technology and advocate for global and environmental concerns. The Class of 2023 is embarking on their independent young adult lives. They prepare to spread wings and discover what the world has to offer and what they have to offer the world. They will need to call upon Baby Boomer hard-working and goal-oriented traits to achieve their goals.

What ties them together? Both are perched for new adventures but in different life chapters. When the pomp and circumstance of graduation and retirement quiets, the cap and gown, suits and dresses, have been folded and stored away, remember — this is not a journey taken alone. So, before you go, one more life-long lesson ... remember, our Auburn experiences, our Auburn friendships both young and old will always be there to hold us together; always!

Cheers to life-long friendships Class of 1974 and cheers to the Class of 2023!

— Teresa Ringwood Hoercher (July 2023)