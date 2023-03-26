Maybe home and neighborhood mirror the theory that an individual’s characteristics are formed by nature and nurture. Today’s feature spotlights a house and a community. For so many years, Ormie King served us a sweet slice of Auburn life in the Sunday edition of The Citizen; he has felt like our community father and our favorite neighbor, teacher, coach, employer and storyteller. I will forever be grateful for Auburn; it has always felt like family and at the same time offered challenges to adapt into a larger world. I left Auburn to become an adult, and I returned to Auburn to raise a family. So begins my tale of 7 Alden Ave.!

In 1991, I settled back to Auburn with my husband and four children. We found a house on a street that I had never gone down, discovered because it was a home owned by a family friend. The house was a good size, but it was the backyard maple with the sweeping wooden tree swing that won my heart. We moved in and began to make a home. What a blessing!

There was something familiar about the house, a comfort in knowing that someone took the time to build an entire wall of bookshelves in the family room, a screened porch overlooking the backyard — and room for children to grow! I could sense that my house with good bones had walls that wanted to talk, and I wanted to know the family stories that would lead up to the Hoercher chapter. It would just take a little research and some luck!

My curiosity led me to research the owners of 7 Alden Ave.; the answers were at my fingertips at the Cayuga County Clerk’s Office in the County Office Building. In the 1990s, my quest for information had me pouring over the big binders of deeds; it was a like a scavenger hunt! Today, all that information is found on a database that can be accessed from home or at the County Clerk’s office with assistance from a friendly staff member. So, I had the names of the former residents of 7 Alden Ave. — but what was their story?

The Meaker family was once a familiar name to all the residents in Auburn. Charles Meaker was an entrepreneur; he owned nine grocery stores in Auburn and warehouses in Geneva and Syracuse with “Ivanhoe” products sold across the country (O’Hearn’s Histories, July 2, 2000). They were an innovative family with a business model that might have even earned a nod from the Wegman family! Son, Ellis, built the house at 7 Alden and with his wife, Ida, raised two children — Ellis Jr. and Marijane.

Marijane (M. E. Kerr) carved out a lifetime career as an award-winning author. She wrote under many pseudonyms and tackled controversial subject matters in a respected voice that captured the attention of many young adult readers. She passed away in November, at the age of 95.

“I always wanted to be a writer. I think it was a combination of my father’s reading and my mother’s gossiping. She began every conversation with 'Wait until you hear this …'” (www.mekerr.com).

The settings of two of her novels takes place in Auburn; her neighborhood and the Auburn community helped shape this prolific writer.

I met M.E. Kerr once; she was a visiting guest speaker at Cayuga Community College where I introduced myself. She seemed unimpressed by my homeowner status and wanted to know why we enclosed the upstairs sleeping porch. (She didn’t seem happy about it.)

Over the years I have met other former residents, but I only know a sliver of their 7 Alden story. One visitor stopped by and asked to say hello to her old home. She was so happy to see that the upstairs bathroom was still pink! A young man, reluctant to come in, wanted to know if there was still a bullet hole in the small upstairs bedroom. When I said “yes,” he had to come in to see! He shared the story of the Christmas present BB gun and the accidental shot. “That did not go over well,” he said, with a face that made me imagine his 10-year-old self.

7 Alden Ave. belongs to all of us: the Meaker, Daly, Criazzo, Zumbach, Wharton, Bratek and Hoercher families. Next year it will celebrate its 100th birthday. We are the seventh homeowner and have lived in the house the longest. My Emily, Andrew, Maggie and Kevin’s voices still echo in the rooms; their childhood mementos and stories add to the home’s fabric. From somewhere in my heart, I can hear the sounds of music, the slap of the screen door, the telephone, the hum of dinner table chatter, a basketball and even the microwave giving away the secret of a late-night snack. For the most part, the house is quiet now, but she shines to life when the gang arrives complete with spouses and children. It’s as if they never left, and in some respects, they haven’t.

There will come a time for another family, a new chapter, and that name will follow Hoercher on the homeowner’s list. I wonder ... will that family one day answer the door to a visitor that says, "May I come inside and see the house built me?" or "Can I see where my Mom/Dad grew up?" I sure hope the next family likes stories! I wonder what tales my children will tell.

A house, a family, a neighborhood, a community ... HOME!

Cheers to 100 years 7 Alden Ave!

“If I could just come in, I swear I'll leave

Won't take nothin' but a memory

From the house that built me”

— The House That Built Me, Miranda Lambert

Does your house have a story that you would like to share. Please reach out to me at teresahoercher@gmail.com

Let’s all choose to live a little bit more Ormie-like: “Live life, cheat death and laugh often.” Are you planning a family reunion? If so, I would love to feature your family in Legends of Auburn. Please reach out to me by email. — Teresa Ringwood Hoercher, teresahoercher@gmail.com

