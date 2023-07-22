Adapted From "The Growler!" Charlotte Underwood Kruger Taylor’s

"Grandmother’s Attic Stories From Bonfire Tales"

“It’s at the bottom of the lake,” Char Underwood told me. Char is the niece of Charlotte Underwood Kruger Taylor. “It was totally broken, so they pushed it out on the ice. That was way back, decades ago, when the lake used to really freeze over. And before March the Wurlitzer was gone, gone, gone.”

That Wurlitzer, now 171 feet below the surface off Long Point on Owasco, was the star attraction at the annual ‘Growler Parties’ held between 1936 and 1941. I assume it is still there underwater, as it was seven feet tall, seven feet wide and weighed just over a thousand pounds.

Long Point is located midway down the east side of Owasco Lake. It is just past Conklin Cove and before what we old timers on the lake still call "The Cliffs." "The Cliffs," now renamed "The Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve,’ is the first Finger Lakes Land Trust reserve in the Owasco Lake watershed.

This legendary bash; ‘The Growler," was held on the first Saturday of every August between 1936 and 1941 until WWII shut the party down. For six years it never rained on that day. Organized in 1936 by South Street swells; George Underwood III, Doug Goodman and Booth Hemingway; 75 postcard invitations with an RSVP were mailed to indebted friends who had entertained them. Each of the hosts contributed $50.00 to cover the expenses. It would become the most coveted summer invite.

• • • •

FOURTH ANNUAL GROWLER PARTY

HOSTS: - UNDERWOOD, ROMIG, HEMINGWAY

GOODMAN, MOORE, RICHARDSON

PLACE: - LONG POINT, OWASCO LAKE

DATE: - SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

TIME: - 3 P.M. TO 3 A.M.

ACTIVITIES: - SWIMMING, EATING, BEERING, & ?

RSVP BY JULY 27: B. HEMINGWAY

111 SOUTH ST., AUBURN, N.Y.

• • • •

By 1941, 300 guests would annually make their way out to Long Point. Auburn’s Woodstock. New host’s included Tot Richardson, David Moore, Chuck Bradley and Heinie Romig. Friends brought friends and more friends brought more friends.

The ladies wore their best summer dresses and hats. The men got out their white bucks. With bathing suits rolled in a towel, they made their way to the party in Packards, Ford Roadsters and Chevrolets with rumble seats. Hitchhikers at the foot of the lake carried signs that read: "The Growler." There was always room in a rumble seat. Motoring out East Lake Road, they turned onto Rockefeller Road by The High Hat Bar. This bar was owned by Nick Gentile. Years later it was owned by beloved Auburnian "Pear Shaped" Hickey.

“There was dancing in the back room,” Jane Porten, 93, told me. When The High Hat had its last; “Last Call,” it became Butler’s Grocery, then The Lunch Box. That one I remember. It was blue clapboard, wasn’t it? Windows out front. A big sign on top; LUNCH BOX. Does anyone have a photo? Anyone?

Back to getting to "The Growler" ... they drove down Rockefeller, then up the Koenig’s Point Hill, where on the left was The Bonnie Brae Tea Room operated by Edna Mosher. That was the big view of the lake and a favorite setting for painter Frank Barney. Chicken and Steak Dinners; One Dollar. Just beyond that, at the crest of the hill, was the Bonnie Brae Flying Field, where even in winter, the Auburn Flying Club took their gliders to the air. This air field would later be operated by Gus Bundy. As there were no street lights or fire lane numbers like we have today to help find it, the party began at three o’clock in the afternoon. The invitation noted that the affair was from 3 P.M. to 3 A.M. On a sunny day, that winding road down to Long Point with the deep gully is a doozy! Some took the train on the west side of the lake to Wyckoff Station and canoed over going southeast to The Point. Chris~Craft motor boats came down from Willowbrook. A sail boat arrived from Willow Point. But it was easy to find; the Wurlitzer bellowed and was heard from the Pump House to Ensenore.

Before the Wurlitzer; (Style No. 148 Skating Rink Military Band Wurlitzer) also known as Calliope or ‘The Hurdy~Gurdy’ found a permanent home at the bottom of the lake; its first known home was at the Merry-Go-Round at Manlius Park. Manufactured at The Rudolph Wurlitzer MFG. Co. in North Tonawanda, N.Y. around 1915, this style of organ was built to attract attention. Auburn’s Sons of Italy had purchased it from the park in Manlius and moved it to their meeting place on Columbus Street. After a good run there, the last ‘O Solo Mio’ was played. It remained on the second floor collecting memories and dust. Word got out that if you could cart it out, it was yours. The Growler hosts jumped on it. The workings of the Wurlitzer consisted of a 72 piece military band, including 13 brass horns, a bass drum on one side and a snare drum on the other side. A truck was borrowed from the Hemingway Canning Factory, the fire door was removed and with plenty of muscle, the Wurlitzer went down the fire escape. Moved to Hemingway’s barn on South Street, the determined repair work began.

Cleaning and polishing the behemoth was easy. The tuning was a hurdle. An expert was brought in from The Clark Music Company in Syracuse. After a week’s work he presented the bill. $500.00 Today that is just over $10,000. Our boys were stunned. Intrigued by the music box in his barn, Booth’s father, Roy Hemingway cheerfully (it was noted) paid the bill.

Happy Days Are Here Again! The next hiccup was power. Electricity was not installed on The Point until 1949. Under the auspices of Arthur Adams, the Auburn Water Department City Engineer, a generator was loaned. And out to Long Point the Wurlitzer went. The menu was the same every year. Meat Loaf, potato chips, canned peas, ice cream on a stick, soft drinks and beer. All the beer that you could drink. The term "Growler" refers to the buckets of beer that were poured from the kegs that came from Jimmy Franklin’s Beverage Company on Lake Avenue. The meat loaves were made by Mrs. Sarah Fedigan, who was the caterer at the Owasco Country Club. When she retired, Mrs. Main, who ran the cafeteria at The Women’s Union took charge. The canned peas were donated by Booth Hemingway, as his family was the owner of the H.C. Hemingway Canning Factory. The Ice cream was delivered from the Dairyman’s League. Blocks of ice cut that winter and stored in the ice house on the south side of Long Point kept the ice cream from melting. George Underwood III took charge of the potato chips. Ordering 10 pounds of chips, multiple trips were necessary to transport the chips in his small coupe from the potato chip store on West Genesee Street way out to Long Point.

Cars were parked wherever they could find a spot. Those who arrived first, found space on the tennis court. Others parked up in the fields and walked down. There was always a "chug-a-lug." And stone skipping. They picnicked on the lawn or the shore. They waded in the sunset. Once the moon rose, the bonfire was lit and the singing began. Couples, hand in hand were seen wandering into the dark paths. Not heading back to Auburn, some slept in the fields, some slept on the porches, some slept in their cars. It was very quiet on The Point the next morning. And a mess! Paper plates and Dixie Cups dancing in the breeze were gathered for a morning bonfire. One year the clean-up flames were so big, that people across the lake were certain that the Point House was on fire.

After every party, the Wurlitzer, with the music blaring, went back to Hemingway’s barn on South Street. Until one year it didn’t. Legend has it that it is still there at the bottom of the lake. An amusement for the carp, the bass and the perch. Kayaking or floating in a tractor tube near Long Point on the first Saturdays in August, you just might hear a boogie-woogie beat.

Boop boop dittem dattem wattem chu

Boop boop dittem dattem wattem chu

Boop boop dittem dattem wattem chu

And they swam and they swam all over the dam!

Special thanks to: Jean Flanigan, Sali and Joe Hazard, Peter Hoadley, Charles Kruger, Nancy and Mike New, Jane Porten, Hobie Romig, Char Underwood