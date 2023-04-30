“By the year 1910, nearly sixteen hundred Italians had made their way from their villages or paesi in southern and central Italy, passed through Ellis Island, and traveled 250 miles northwest of New York City. Their destination was a small city surrounded by farmland in the heart of the Finger Lakes Region of New York State called Auburn. The Italians found employment among the many factories, established a self-sufficient business district, formed an Italian Catholic church, created Italian neighborhoods, and raised their families. Incorporating old-world traditions and customs into their new situation, the Italians who came to Auburn fashioned a community where the majority chose to remain.” — from “Patron Saints and Paesani: Italian Immigrants in Auburn, New York 1900 – 1940” by Jomarie Alano)

Rosario and Theresa Napoli emigrated from Naples, Italy, and the Calimeri and Franchina families left Messina, Italy, to start a new life in America. Like many brave souls, “they simply sought a better life” (Alano). The Napolis raised three children, Alfred (Fred), Ida and James (Jim). Anthony Calimeri and Josephine Franchina met in 1917 and were married in Auburn in 1921, where they, too, raised three children, Anthony (Ted), Helen and Frank. And so, our story begins.

It is a pleasure to showcase Jim and Helen Napoli and their wonderful family for the May 2023 Ormie King Legends of Auburn feature. Many thanks to Sue Napoli Valentino (her mother and siblings) for contributing to this article. Auburn has long been a tapestry of rich cultural diversity; The Napoli family spans five generations and is a special part of that tapestry story.

Jim “Khaki” Napoli and Helen Calimeri were born and raised in Auburn — first generation American citizens, blessed with strong Italian culture and traditions based upon faith, family, food, music, sports and a very strong work ethic. They grew up on the west end of the city and attended Genesee, James and Central schools. Jim served in the US Army (76th Infantry Division) in the Ardennes Forest and Rhineland, Germany. This brave patriot earned two Purple Hearts for his service to this country.

It was post World War II, and lovely Helen noticed the talented trumpet player (Jim) at a Purple Lancers Drum Corp event. They dated for two years and on May 7, 1949, were married at St. Francis Church. The Rev. Anthony Calimeri (Helen’s brother) officiated the ceremony. The Napoli home on Hamilton Avenue, built by Helen’s parents, became the family homestead. It was there that they raised seven children. The corner of Lake and Hamilton Avenue (a neighborhood teeming with children) was always a hub of activity! This home, built with love, continues to remain in the family; Bob Napoli (child No. 4) lives in the home today!

Jim and Helen shared a foundation of faith and a love of music (Helen sang in the St. Francis choir and played the organ) but they also shared a strong work ethic. Jim worked for the P&R Macaroni Factory, Piccarello Sales and concluded with a long career with the New York State Department of Transportation. Helen worked at Firth Carpet. However, she was best known for being a wonderful mother “and the nice lady who always handed out a slice of free bologna to the kids” at the P&C deli.

FOOD ... their amazing backyard garden was the source of an abundance of vegetables, ingredients for some special Italian recipes. Sue reminisced, “Every Sunday after church the family would make a special ride to Caito’s Bakery for the delicious bread and the free roll they would hand out. Sunday dinner at the house was always served at noon and you could count on Helen’s famous sauce and Jim’s famous meatballs.”

Seven children: Dave, Jim, Patty, Bob, Nancy, Sue and Tom (four boys/ three girls) round out the family. They lived right between Osborne playground, where many summer days swirled with tetherball fun, baseball games and anticipating the great Playground Parade complete with floats. (Dave, Nancy and Sue all graduated from playground “kids” to playground directors!) A typical afternoon might involve a trip down Hamilton Avenue hill to Mattie Street Dairy Store for an ice cream or some candy. (Sue was later a Mattie Street Dairy Story employee where she probably learned the secret to the famous homemade milkshakes!) Occasionally there would be a porch sleepover, with little sleep and lots of fun. There was rarely a quiet moment in the neighborhood throughout the year.

“Everyone was welcomed at the Napoli household” Sue shared, “whether it was to come and eat or just a friendly conversation on the front porch where they waved at everyone passing by.”

Chances are you went to school with a Napoli or played on a sport team (baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and cheerleading). They were an athletic family and often featured in the sports section of The Citizen. Hard work and sportsmanship were core to the Napoli tradition! Sue shared this classic family story:

“Most people would remember Jim “Khaki” as a Little League umpire along with his lifetime friend Don (Hocky) Hockeborn. One of the most memorable games they umpired was when Jim “Khaki” threw out his two sons who were coaching their Little League teams. Khaki was always right, and Dave and Jim found out the hard way!”

(Fun Napoli fact: Jimmy was on the 1965 Auburn Little League team that traveled to California for the World Series!)

Like their parents, the Napoli children demonstrate devotion to family and a commitment to hard work. No. 1 – Dave worked at both Auburn High School and Southport Correction Facility. He and his wife Carolyn (Linky) share a son David (Becky) and just celebrated 50 years of marriage. No. 2 – Jim worked for the Syracuse Police Department as an investigator. Jim and wife Diane share two children, Lisa (Jeff) and Jim (Jenn) and they, too, just celebrated 50 years of marriage. No. 3 – Patty and her husband Mike have six children: Aimee (Wayne), Joshua, Hannah (Matt), Sarah, Rachel (Omar) and Erin (Justin). Patty retired from the Jordan Elbridge School District. No. 4 – Bob is currently employed with Stonleigh housing in Canastota. (He, too, has the green thumb with a beautiful garden behind the family home.) No. 5 – Nancy lives in Sugarland, Texas, where she is the vice president of operations at Synergentic Communications. No. 6 – Sue is married to Rich and they have five children: Kristen, Alyssa, Richie, Abby (Dom) and Justin. Sue retired from the Auburn school district. No. 7 – Tom was a standout athlete at Siena College, where he excelled in baseball. He is married to Nicole and currently works in Auburn.

Cheers to the Napoli Family: Helen and Jim, seven children, 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. You are all Auburn Legends!