Enjoy this wonderful piece submitted by Diane Short LaRue:

When you think of the Short family of Auburn, sports and education come to mind.

Doug Short married Nancy Hubbard in 1961 and their family soon grew, starting with Diane, then Denise, Dougie, Eric and Missie. Doug worked as a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, and once Doug Jr. and Eric were old enough to play sports, the family spent most of their free time at basketball gyms and baseball fields.

Doug coached Doug Jr.'s and Eric's Pony League, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, and in those days Stewart Field up at Emerson Park was always filled with parents and children every night having fun. For many years later, grown men would stop Doug around town, yelling "Coach, hey Mr. Short," and mention how much they enjoyed playing for the teams he coached. Later Doug served as the Babe Ruth Baseball commissioner in the 1970s.

Nancy worked for years as a certified nursing assistant at Mercy Rehabilitation Center, Auburn Memorial Hospital and Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly, where she cared for the residents with kindness, and mentored younger employees.

Catholic education was important to Doug and Nancy, they sent their children to St. Alphonsus School, later called Blessed Trinity. Nancy volunteered at the school, working in the lunch room and on the playground. Doug coached for St. Alphonsus CYO basketball teams alongside the legendary Nick Diego, and their teams were very successful, traveling across central New York playing in and winning tournaments. The children served as altar servers at St. Alphonsus Church as well. Nancy coached a Blessed Trinity girls softball team in the league that Auburn sports legend Betty Lacey began in the 1970s.

Nancy and Doug set a fine example for their children about the importance of being involved in their Catholic community. Diane and her husband, Scott LaRue, (married in 1987) sent their two sons, J.D. and Ryan, to Blessed Trinity, later called St. Joseph's School, and Denise’s son Tyler attended there as well. Diane and Scott both served on various committees at St. Joseph School, and Diane worked as a substitute teacher. Diane ran the successful Book Bonanza at the Fingerlakes Mall for 11 years, an annual fundraiser that benefited St. Joseph School.

Denise worked at St. Joseph's School for 22 years, beginning as classroom assistant, then a preschool teacher teaching technology, art and Spanish for pre-K through fifth grade, and as the school librarian. She moved to teach first grade and now works at St. Albert The Great Academy. Her son Tyler and his wife, Courtney, married in 2020 and live in Auburn.

Diane, Scott and their sons served St. Alphonsus as lectors, Eucharistic ministers and altar servers. Scott, Diane and Doug Jr. ran the St. Alphonsus CYO basketball program for many years, spending every Sunday during basketball season running the fifth and sixth grade leagues, with J.D., Ryan and Tyler assisting their parents. Doug Jr. and Eric also served as basketball coaches for third grade teams all the way through high school. Scott and Diane served as president and secretary for the Auburn City CYO for a few years as well.

Like his father, Eric coached Pony League, Little League, Babe Ruth League and American Legion baseball teams in Auburn for many years, as well as CYO basketball teams. Eric has been a special education teacher at North Syracuse Central School District for 17 years, and he also coached JV and varsity basketball and baseball at Jordan-Elbridge High School for six years. Like his father, many now-grown men stop him yelling "Coach, hey Mr. Short" to tell him how much they appreciate all he taught them.

Youngest daughter Missie Morrissey got into the teaching and coaching game as well. Missie works as a teaching assistant at Union Springs Middle School/High School, and she coached CYO cheerleading at St. Alphonsus, high school varsity cheerleading at Southern Cayuga, and a summer soccer league team. Missie became a grandmother when her oldest daughter, Chelsea, and her husband, Tyler Smith, had a baby girl named Abby last summer. Chelsea is a MRI technologist at Cayuga Health, and she and her youngest sister Erin are certified EMTs, volunteering at Fleming and Scipio Fire Departments. Erin is a middle school math teacher in the Ithaca school district. Middle daughter Allie followed in her grandmother into the medical field, working in managed care as a registered nurse.

Diane and Scott have lived in New York City since 2009, where Scott is the president and CEO of ArchCare, the health care ministry of the Archdiocese of New York. Scott is a member of the Knights of Malta. Diane is the president of the Friends of Webster Library and manages the Book Cellar, a used bookstore run by volunteers, located in the Webster branch of the New York Public Library, and whose proceeds benefit branch libraries of the NYPL. She also writes the Book Report column in The Citizen. J.D. married Anna Remacha in 2018 and he is a senior vice president at BrightSpires Capital. They live in Long Island City. Ryan resides in Boston and is a managing director at StoneTurn. They are both CPAs who graduated with honors from the University at Albany.

Doug and Nancy never missed a baseball, basketball, soccer, field hockey or softball game that their grandchildren played. They traveled all over central New York, and their dedication to family and community set the example that their children and grandchildren follow today. Sadly, Doug Sr. passed away on Christmas Day in 2018 and he is missed everyday by his family, but their memories of the laughter he brought to them continues on their Sunday Donut Day, a weekly family gathering that Doug so loved.