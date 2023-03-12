"Ba-day-duz." That’s how my Nana said "potatoes." And we thought it was hilarious. We reeled with laughter in our kitchen chairs. Mom and Dad may have smirked, but we kids roared. Still do today. Nana didn’t have a brogue. She was second generation Irish. With a few exceptions and her saying "Ba-day-duz," the accent had faded.

When we drove from Auburn and visited her in Hornell, I slept in her big bed with the carved headboard. Slept is the wrong word really. With the bedroom door ajar and the living room light gliding in and landing on my covers, I was wide awake listening to the adults talking. "Oh aya, aya," Nana said to this or that. Dad was in the arm chair, Mom on the couch and Nana held court sitting in what she called a "carpet chair." Back and forth they went to the kitchen, cracking ice cubes yanked from screeching aluminum trays and filling glasses. Mom liked her Coca-Cola. Nana ginger ale, I think. Dad had his beer. It might have been Old Ranger, the local beer in Hornell.

Potatoes and beer. Isn’t that what comes to mind first when thinking things Irish? Poetry and parades come in second. Out there is Beckett wondering if Godot will arrive today or tomorrow. Frank McCourt on ship with his mother Angela, leaving Brooklyn and shoeless returning to Limerick. And James Joyce with his Dubliners and his 677-page "Ulysses." And Yeats ...

But I being poor, have only my dreams;

I have spread my dreams under your feet;

Tread softly because you tread on my dreams.

OK. OK. OK. Let’s get to what really matters Irish. Who did throw the overalls into Mistress Murphy’s Chowder? Like Godot’s arrival, the answer remains moot.

Dad loved taking us on Sunday drives. Do Dads still do that? Driving around country roads on a Sunday afternoon, going nowhere special. Just seeing what was over the next hill. The map stayed in the glove compartment. Five antsy kids would be loaded into the station wagon. Three were in the back seat; the middle of the back being the worst. "I called a window!" they yelled before I remembered to. One huddled in the "way-back" and a toddler perched on Mom’s lap. Sometimes Dad would take us down the east side of Skaneateles Lake. (Is there a prettier drive on earth?) We would stop at an old schoolhouse. There’s me with my Brownie camera. On longer car trips, egg salad sandwiches wrapped in wax paper, chocolate milk and bananas were packed. A picnic table was found. And we ran around before we got back in the wagon. And got going again.

On a favorite drive to Sempronius, there was and still is a road named Curtin Road. Dad wondered if that road had any connection to his grandmother, Mary Curtin O’Connor. This was a lifetime before the internet or Ancestry.com showed up and he passed before they arrived. Oh, how he would have enjoyed scrolling through Ancestry.com.

I picked up the torch. His wondering proved correct. In 1882, Mary Curtin O’Connor from Knockogno Brosna, Kerry, immigrated here with her husband Timothy, her mother Margaret Curtin and two of what would become the oldest of her eight children. Living in Wellsville, they farmed and worked on the railroad. My grandfather Leo O’Connor was the first born in America.

On Ancestry, there is a message system. A "Leaf" it is called. Someone who I was connecting with, who for some reason I assumed was from Australia, asked me where I went to high school. "Mount Carmel, Auburn, NY, and I still have my saddle shoes," I wrote back. "I was your Sister Anne Hilary," she replied.

Sister Anne Hilary was my 1970 American history teacher at Carmel and now we find out that we are long lost cousins. Her Curtin ancestors lived in Castleisland, Kerry, a stone's throw from mine in Brosna, Kerry. She was a Curtin. Her family had lived in Sempronius on Curtin Road. In the 1940s, she attended The Octagon, the one room red schoolhouse in Skaneateles located on the corner of Benson and West Lake Road. Now known as Anne Emperor, she put together a worldwide Curtin Family Reunion one summer and our distant cousins traveled here from Australia.

Dubliner Oscar Wilde wrote in his play "The Importance of Being Earnest": “I never travel without my diary. One should always have something sensational to read in the train.” Not in a train, but sitting here in my kitchen, I open my own diary, when on Friday night, March 17, 1967, I wrote at the bottom of the page:

"Mom, Dad, Grangers, Kennys and Kiernans went to St. Pat's dance at Holy Family. I polished my nails green for Saint Pat’s Day."

So cool. I thought. I had taken a bottle of pearl white nail polish and added green food coloring and painted my nails. Why I was doing that when St. Patrick’s Day was almost over, I’ll never know. When Sunday night rolled around, Mom gave me the nail polish remover. But. It wouldn't come off. Even scrubs with Brillo didn't work. The green dye had seeped into my nails. At Monday morning school prayers, I rolled down my fingers in case Sister Robert saw what I had done. She saw. Sister Robert saw everything. The green still lingered on my fingers at my eighth grade graduation that June. Haven’t done it since. Looking at the colors at Miracle Nails on Owasco Street, there are a number of green shades. Even glittering emerald green. Thinking about it.