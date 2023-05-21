In the late spring of 1913, Hazel Tryon 17, of Weedsport, walked out to the front porch of her Victorian-Italianate family home on North Seneca Street to get the mail. In the box was a letter postmarked May 21 — Times Square from Florenz Ziegfeld. The letter was addressed to her older brother, Harry Tryon. She opened it.

Dear Mr. Tryon,

I have just telegraphed you in reference to some sketches for the "Follies of 1913." If you have anything, I would like you to send them on, or if you are coming to New York, bring whatever you have with you. Anything modern, startling and up-to-date is what I want.

Sincerely yours,

Florenz Ziegfeld.

“Too late.” Hazel wrote in her notes. Mr. Ziegfeld did not know that at the age of 27, the gifted artist-designer Harry Tryon had passed away a few weeks earlier in April. Hazel kept the letter. Saved it along with all the other letters that had previously come to her older brother Harry when he lived in New York City. Praising his bold designs and eager for sketches, letters were sent to Harry from not only Mr. Ziegfeld, but from famed actress Sarah Bernhardt, from Broadway producer Jesse Lasky, from luxury fashion retailer Henri Bendel, from Manhattan socialite Mrs. Stuyvesant Fish.

An in-demand dress designer, Harry had created Lillian Russell’s gowns for her 1912 hit Broadway show "Hokey Pokey." She said that Harry’s gown designs made her look slimmer. When the show toured and played the Wieting Opera House in Syracuse, Hazel and her mother, Eliza, attended and met the star backstage. Not long after Harry passed, a letter of condolence arrived from Lillian.

As Bob Mackie is to Carol Burnett and Cher, Harry Tryon was to Sarah Bernhardt and Lillian Russell.

My good friend and Auburnian Bob Bergan is a descendant of siblings Harry and Hazel Tryon. Bob recalls those 1960s Sunday drives as a kid over to Weedsport to visit his mother’s distant cousin Hazel. Hazel was a graduate of Weedsport High. She then attended Brockport Normal State Teachers College, where she studied music education. Hazel began her career in a one-room schoolhouse in Centerport. During the school year, she taught music education in the Port Washington-Long Island School System. When she retired, she circled back full time to her family home on North Seneca Street in Weedsport. This house, beautifully kept like a treasured jewel box, now on the National Register of Historic Places, is owned by Terri and Bart Wasilenko.

Terri, like Bob, is also a distant cousin of Hazel’s and told me that even in 1980, Hazel lived by the light of a kerosene lamp and had no desire for heat or hot water. “If it was good enough for Mama,” Hazel said, “it’s good enough for me.” When the mercury fell below zero, Hazel stayed next door with neighbor Bertha Barber. In the summertime, she drove her robin’s egg blue Ford Crown Victoria convertible over to Auburn and joined Bob and his parents Vivian and Charlie Bergan at the Hoopes Park band concerts. Charlie Bergan, a local car dealer, had sold the car to Hazel. A grand automobile, Hazel called it "The Queen Mary."

“I don’t recall Hazel ever mentioning her brother Harry, but I was just a kid.” Bob recently told me. “But holy cow, he was a gifted artist.”

For years Bob has mentioned to me that I must get over to the Old Brutus Historical Society to see Harry’s work. Nudged enough, one evening last fall I finally did make the trip. And I saw the spectacular dress sketches. And I read the letters posted from Ziegfeld. Written in French (translated for me by my friend and esteemed Auburn Community College teacher Dan Labeille), a letter praising his designs from Sarah Bernhardt was hand delivered to Harry from her Manhattan residence: The Hotel Marie Antoinette. And I opened the box with hundreds of dazzling, detailed and emotion-filled cut-out characters Harry made as a teenager to recreate the play "Zaza."

Inspired and obsessed by this work, originally a French language play, "Zaza" was adapted by Broadway impresario, playwright, director David Belasco, and starred Harry’s friend Leslie Carter. She was known as the American Sarah Bernhardt. Harry saw "Zaza" at the Wieting Opera House in Syracuse and on Broadway at The Belasco Theater.

In 1870 at the age of 7, Eliza McCabe (Tryon), born in Ireland, had moved from New York City to Weedsport with her brother, Hugh, and her mother, also named Eliza. Her mother was married to James Cornell from Weedsport. Here Eliza McCabe apprenticed as a seamstress. On Christmas Day in 1880 she married ambitious Frank Tryon. Frank, the son of Horatio and Patience Tryon was born on the family farm in Fleming. On Feb. 2, 1886, Eliza and Frank welcomed the birth of their son, Harry Tryon. Frank and Eliza were both working parents. Eliza worked in A. E. Rheubottom’s Hoop Skirt Factory. With proximity to the Erie Canal, the town was now booming with the manufacturing of dress skirts, wash shirts, underskirts and hoop skirts. Known as "The Shirt Village," Weedsport was the highway to the east and the west. Frank had an ice delivery business and later a butcher shop. He held the public office of "Overseer of the Poor." Eliza was a Temperance crusader. Outside of the hoop skirt factory, she worked as a seamstress making dresses and gowns for women of means in Weedsport. Never idle, she was a sketch artist of farm scenes. Giving to her community, she designed the costumes and dresses for local theater shows. Her expertise with a needle and thread also gave her work at the Burritt Opera House, stitching for touring minstrel and Vaudeville productions. Eliza often performed with the minstrel troupes. Harry watched from the wings.

“He threw some of mother’s best dresses and hats out the upstairs window to the backyard catchers below,” Hazel Tryon wrote in her notes about the neighborhood children’s shows. Billowing satin, chiffon and lace floated to the grass. Harry bounded down the stairs, charged out to the front porch and ran around the house where he quickly picked up the dresses and the hats and whisked them over to Kittie Cloonan’s father’s barn for the show. In the audience, his mother Eliza beamed.

At the age of 3, Harry would open the pages of fashion magazines and if there was a picture of a woman with stylish cascading ringlets or looping braids, but, uh-oh, without a hat, toddler Harry drew one on her to complete her look. Burning to learn to play the piano, Harry's father bought him one from Will Adams and at 9 years old he began lessons with Dora Spingler. A wunderkind, at the age of 15, center stage at the Weedsport Burritt Opera House, Harry gave a concert of a selection from "Faust."

There are no written records of Harry attending high school. It appears that after the eighth grade, he was enrolled at Syracuse University, where for three years he studied the piano. In Syracuse he earned wages by painting satin pillows and candy boxes for Huyler’s, a prominent chocolate and candy making chain. Additionally, extra dollars were received from playing piano at a hotel during the dinner hour. Popular songs of 1902 included "Under The Bamboo Tree" and "Bill Bailey Won’t You Please Come Home." That was enough. In 1903 at the age of 17 Harry boarded the train for New York City.

“He knew no one there and lived at the YMCA,” Hazel noted. “My father sent money to him regularly.

He remained in New York for two years before returning home to Weedsport for a summer vacation. In his early years in Manhattan, Harry toiled in a millinery shop but was fired because he cut the hats too small. In the evenings he studied figure drawing at The Art Students League. During daytime he pounded the pavement with his sketches; pushing them into the hands of Broadway managers, presenting them at the offices of fashion magazine editors and urging the secretaries of New York society women to have their employers to please take a look. They did. Mary Astor wanted this one. Mrs. Stuyvesant Fish wanted that one. A tsunami of sequins, beading, feathers and fringe, Harry’s sketches would soon appear in The New York American and The New York Herald newspapers. Thanks to Hazel and The Old Brutus Historical Society, many of Harry’s sketches have survived.

Hazel wrote in her notes that Harry caused a sensation on Broadway when he was an extra in a chorus line of a show, where inside a giant egg, he rolled toward the orchestra. The audience held their breath. The egg did not fall into the pit. Up to the rear balcony, the applause thundered. His North Star was now defined. Beyond gifted and talented, Harry was brimming with charisma. The leading ladies now knocked on his door. Decades before Cecil Beaton created Eliza’s Doolittle’s dresses, Harry was the in-demand, show-stopping costume designer for Broadway. Follies sensation Anna Held, the common-law wife of Ziegfeld, and famous for the publicity stunt of bathing in champagne and milk (40 gallons delivered daily and 80 gallons on Sundays) had Harry sketch designs for her hourglass figure. Long forgotten, but shining bright on Broadway in their day, Laura Guerite, Edna May (from Syracuse) and Belasco’s prima donna, Mrs. Leslie Carter, wore gowns by Tryon.

Broadway’s top leading man, with shows produced by Ziegfeld in the early 1900s, was Auburnian Raymond Hitchcock (1865-1929). Did Harry see his shows? Did they ever meet? Did they dine at Delmonico’s a few tables away from Diamond Jim Brady and Lillian Russell? Where can I get a "Wayback" machine? Next to Lillian Russell, was Harry’s friend and heroine, the adored and flamboyant Sarah Bernhardt. Known as "The Divine Sarah," she left her audiences gasping and spellbound in her 1911 Broadway performance as the tormented lover in "Camille." Armina Marshall of the Theatre Guild recounted that when watching Bernhardt on stage, “It did not make any difference that the dialogue was in French. ... Taken captive by her," she said, “the audience's experience was akin to standing next to a bonfire.” In her performance as the ill-fated Marguerite Gauthier in "Camille," the tell-tale soft cough in Act I, later immortalized by Garbo, was the sounding alarm of the fatal tuberculosis that would arrive in Act V.

Not in a play or a movie, in 1912, Harry now had the same cough. In a letter dated January 1912, when Harry was living in the theater district on West 46th Street, he wrote to his friend Mrs. Shiller: “My Dear Mrs. Shiller, I have had very good luck since I last saw you. Lillian Russell has proved a dear friend to me. She is crazy over my sketches and had me create everything that she is to wear in Weber & Fields "Jubilee." The gowns will be dreamy. I have also been to call on Edna May, she is here visiting and stays at The St. Regis.” Continuing in his letter, he writes; “My mother is coming this Monday to spend one month with me.”

He knew he was dying. As did his mother. And shortly after she arrived, Harry went home to Weedsport. Home to North Seneca Street. To his bedroom upstairs, next to Hazel’s. To his piano in the parlor, his sheet music still in the bench seat. The mantle clock tick—tocked. And chimed. The quiet was deafening. It was time to put on a show! His health may have been in rapid decline, but his creativity soared. In the last months of his life, he unpacked his miniature version of the Syracuse Wieting Opera House, which he had built as a teenager. Knowing the play well, he staged his favorite "Zaza" on the Tryon dining room table. Not only did he create the cast of characters with different cut-outs for different scenes, he added some of his favorite actresses. He built the marquee, the proscenium arch, scenery with trees and clouds, curtains, horses and furniture. He assembled an orchestra of cut-out musicians with their instruments; horns, violins, a drummer, a cello, two pianos and a harp.

This boxed collection was preserved by Hazel, which she donated to The Old Brutus Historical Society. Tucked in the bottom of the box, wrapped in tissue paper for 110 years, there is a dollhouse-sized dressing room table with an aging diva seated at the mirror, still waiting for her cue.

Fighting fate, his mind clear to the last moment, and as brave as the lilac, Harry died of tuberculosis in the early evening on Tuesday, April 15, 1913. There was an encore. He had scripted production notes for his funeral. Every detail was written out clearly and with great care. His casket was to be lined in white kidskin and his head to rest on a pillow of lilies of the valley and violets. A cross of cream white roses to be placed at his feet. There is no doubt on the significance of his selection of flowers. The lily of the valley represents a return to happiness. The violets and white roses for remembrance.

His wake was held in the front parlor with borrowed folding chairs. His funeral was held that Friday at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Irving W. Ketchum officiating. Harry had noted that palms and ferns would be decorating the church. The hymns he selected were "Sometime We’ll Understand" and "He Knows." They were sung by a quartet composed of Miss Austin, Miss Kaufler and Messers. Klump and Purce. Miss Austin sang "Calvary" as a solo.

Harry Tryon lies at rest with his parents Frank and Eliza and his sister Hazel in The Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

I never cared who scored the goal,

Or which side won the silver cup.

I never learned to bat or bowl:

But I heard the curtain going up.

— Noel Coward

Special thanks to The Old Brutus Historical Society, The Onondaga Historical Association, The Case Memorial-Seymour Library, The Art Students League of New York, The Shubert Archive, The Billy Rose Theatre Collection, Denny Randall, Joel Vig, Charles Pascoe, The Edna May Website.

