Look back: 1996 New York State Fair numbers a letdown

Sept. 3, 1996

SYRACUSE — Vendors, farmers and fairgoers bid farewell to summer yesterday as the New York State Fair finished its 150th run.

Attendance was down this year from the record-setting figures of 1995. As of Sunday, the total draw was 776,446, nearly 30,000 fewer than the previous year. Food vendors, game attendants and souvenir hawkers were slightly disappointed with the way business went at the 12-day event.

"It was not as productive as it should have been," said 25-year-old Lee VanOcker, who sold french fries at the fair.

VanOcker and her co-worker, Diane Landers, 32, had mixed feelings about this year's fair.

"We've had fun," Landers said. "But I'm really tired. I definitely need some rest."

The two worked a dozen 14-hour days and looked forward to a break, they said.

Rich Wright, owner of the Salad Boys food stand, said the fair has generally been good but not what he expected. The grandstand attendance was weak, he said, causing sales to be off.

The midway workers weren't ecstatic about business, either.

"It's been OK. It hasn't been great," said Tina Myer, who manned a ring toss booth. "A lot of people are complaining about the prices. They have a case — nothing's cheap anymore."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

