Look back: $20K tractor stolen off King Ferry lot

Oct. 24, 1996

AUBURN — A suspected thief took a tractor worth $20,000 by literally driving it out of a King Ferry parking lot in broad daylight.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Department investigator Steven McLoud said the tractor was last seen Saturday, Sept. 28, the same day it was reportedly stolen, being driven east on Center Road in King Ferry by an unknown white male.

"The suspect just came in and drove it right out of the lot," McLoud said.

A white two-door car driven by an unidentified white female was following the tractor at a slow speed," McLoud said. The driver of that car is also considered a suspect.

The tractor was parked in a lot at King Ferry Implement Corp. on Route 34B in King Ferry when it disappeared.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

