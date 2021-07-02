Look back: $30M project could mean new era for Barge Canal

July 2, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — A project to dredge New York's 524-mile Barge Canal promises to be an economic boon which will restore the historic canal system to its former glory, project supporters say.

While the New York Thruway Authority/Canal Corporation has maintained some dredging operations over the years, it is now ready to embark on an ambitious $30 million dredging project designed to once again open up the Barge Canal to commercial shipping.

"The canal system is a strategic economic asset for the state of New York," said Patrick Garvey, director of canal planning for the Thruway Authority. "It's crucial that we revitalize our inland water transportation system."

Key to attracting industry back to the canal system is maintaining a uniform depth and an ongoing dredging program. To remind him of this, Garvey has a bumper sticker prominently displayed on the wall of his office which reads, "It's the Dredging Stupid!"

— Compiled by David Wilcox

