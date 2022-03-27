Look back: About 100 brawl at Auburn bar

March 27, 2007

A Sunday morning street fight in front of a Clark Street bar involved an estimated 100 patrons and required the Auburn Police Department to summon New York State Police officers to help restore order.

The APD's five patrol officers, as well as two state troopers, responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to The Roadhaus, located at the dead end of Clark Street.

One male teenager sustained a five-inch laceration to his head and was treated at Auburn Memorial Hospital, APD Sgt. Joseph DiVietro said. Others suffered scrapes and bruises from the brawl.

Knives were recovered from the scene, DiVietro said.

Police will refer the matter of the fight to the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control/State Liquor Authority, DiVietro said. The Roadhaus could face a fine or have its liquor license removed.

An 18-and-over night may have been held at the Roadhaus the night of the brawl, DiVietro said. The investigation is continuing.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

