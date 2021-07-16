Look back: After melee, Mentz town meeting to have police presence

July 16, 1996

MENTZ — It appears the police will again be at tonight's Mentz town meeting.

This time, however, they will be there to help maintain order rather than to respond to a disturbance in progress.

In an effort to avoid a repetition of the problems that have plagued the town's recent meetings, Supervisor William L. Jones yesterday declared a "local state of emergency" from noon today until 3 a.m. tomorrow morning.

"We have a lot of important town business to take care of," Jones said. "We can't afford any more disruptions."

The emergency declaration will impact only the area directly in and around the town hall and is designed to help maintain order during the meeting, Jones said.

"This will have no effect on the people of Mentz," he said. "The only people who have to worry is anyone planning on disrupting our meeting."

The state of emergency was made under provisions of Executive Law 24, which allows for the "regulation ... of places of amusement and assembly" in event of public emergency.

Jones characterized the move as an attempt to stem the recent spate of confrontations that have resulted in the police being summoned to the last three board meetings. The June 18 session, which was abruptly halted mid-meeting by sheriff's deputies following a brief melee, saw three people, including Jones, arrested for harassment.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

