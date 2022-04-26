Look back: Agency buys former Auburn school

April 27, 1997

(No paper April 26, 1997)

AUBURN — The Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency may soon have another address to call home.

Adding to its 65 State St. headquarters and buildings at 85 and 87 North St., the agency has agreed to purchase the former St. Francis of Assisi Catholic school building on Clark Street.

The agency will pay $160,000, all of which is funded by a low-interest loan made available through the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development.

An additional $150,000 loan from Cayuga Bank will go to renovate the 32,178-square-foot school and accompanying 5,504-square-foot church building.

"I am too excited," said Gloria Griffin, executive director of the agency. "I just feel like this will allow us to do so much more than we already have."

By Jan. 1, 1998, the agency plans to move its weatherization, emergency services, thrift shop, Head Start, housing and Take A Step Ahead (TASA) program to its new building.

Those programs are spread between the North Street facilities and the State Street building the agency bought about three years ago, Griffin said.

"When we purchased this, we thought it would be the answer," she said.

The new space will dramatically increase the number of individuals in need the agency will be able to serve, Griffin said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0