Look back: Aging fire truck burns Auburn Fire Department's budget

Sept. 17, 1996

AUBURN — The crew of Engine Number Four is not looking forward to winter.

The three-man firefighting crew will scurry, heavily clothed, into the fire truck and storm out of the station heading toward a fire.

Along the way the crew will do whatever they can to keep warm because of the failing heating system in the 15-year-old engine fire truck.

"It's just old," said firefighter Steve Pelc. "There's no heat in the truck and the defrost doesn't work."

Pelc said when it rains the windows in the cab must be left partly open so they don't steam up.

A poor heating system is only the beginning of the problems with the fire truck. Lieutenant Dan Clark said he saw the passenger side door open up once when the truck was on the road. The door doesn't shut fully and the track for the window falls out of place when it's rolled down. Monday, a latch to a tool compartment broke off.

These types of problems make a difficult job more difficult for the crew that uses the truck.

"The front end wobbles a lot because the suspension is getting tired," Pelc said. "Sooner or later the truck will fail when it's needed."