Look back: Angered Cayuga County Legislature slashes SPCA aid

Nov. 13, 1992

County lawmakers last night took a bite out of the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Angry at what they call mismanagement by the SPCA's board of directors, the Finance Committee axed the agency's aid for next year by 39 percent.

But legislators turned aside efforts to slash the allocations for the Cooperative Extension Service, Civil Service Commission and the Solid Waste Department.

The Finance panel is nearly finished with the 1993 budget, which reduces most department's spending by 5 percent but won't cut any employees or cease any services.

It is possible legislators will add as much as $30,000 to the emergency management, fire service and Emergency Medical Services before putting the last touches on the budget next week.

The Legislature will likely approve the spending plan in December.

Board members of the SPCA, which is best known locally for running the York Street animal shelter, admit their agency has had problems in recent years, but say things are getting better.

The SPCA has been torn by internal divisions, the firing of a longtime employee, legal battles and other disputes. The county's aid cut only adds to the agency's woes.