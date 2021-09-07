Look back: Anniversary of Attica prison uprising

Sept. 8, 1996

(No paper Sept. 7, 1996)

Prison workers across the state shudder and grimace when the name of this place is even uttered. Others roll their eyes and take a deep breath.

Their reactions stem from events of a quarter century ago, in a small farming town called Attica in Wyoming County, about 100 miles west of Auburn.

The prison there, with 2,240 inmates, has a population nearly equal to the town's 2,500 other residents. And when people nationwide think of "Attica," they are not exactly thinking of the pastoral rural countryside surrounding the correctional facility of the same name.

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous uprising in the prison. Inside, giving prison employees literally no place to run or hide, prisoners in the D block area of the facility took over the entire prison.

Four days later, on Sept. 13, 1971, then-New York Gov. Nelson D. Rockefeller ordered state troopers and other police officers to break into the prison and retake control.

Almost 3,000 rounds of ammunition and six minutes later, the uprising ended.

When the shooting stopped, the remains added up to the bloodiest prison incident in U.S. history. Forty-three people were dead, including 10 corrections officers.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

