June 25, 1993

With the passing of the city's 1993-94 budget last night came the retirement of suspended Assistant Police Chief Carmen Bertonica effective July 1.

The chief this week agreed to a plan in which he would retire rather than pursue a lawsuit he has brought against city officials for removing him from duty.

Bertonica's troubles with his bosses began early this spring, when City Manager James Malone and Police Chief John Ecklund floated a plan that would eliminate two assistant chief positions July 1 (the proposal was included in Malone's 1993-94 budget recommendation.) Soon after, Bertonica began publicly complaining about the proposal.

On March 19, Ecklund suspended the assistant chief, a 40-year police veteran, for airing the department's laundry. Additionally, officials told Bertonica that his work habits were unacceptable.

Two months later, Bertonica filed legal papers asking a judge to stop the city's disciplinary proceedings against him. An originally scheduled early June hearing date has since been postponed several times.