Look back: Arrest shows flaw in Auburn police policy

Jan. 3, 1993

When a city worker was arrested two weeks ago and charged with driving while intoxicated, The Citizen didn't report it because police didn't release the information.

New police Chief John Ecklund said the department's failure to routinely list all arrests on its blotter stemmed from policies in place for years. But, the police chief said, that will change immediately.

City worker David Thomas Rabuano, 36, of 73 Lewis St., was arrested Dec. 23 after the van he was driving struck a parked car. Rabuano left the scene, but police caught up with him at home and charged him with driving while intoxicated, having more than .10 percent alcohol in his blood and leaving the scene of an accident.

City police never listed Rabuano's arrest on their blotter, though all arrests are public information. The name of another man — arrested the same night and charged with DWI — did appear.

Ecklund, who became chief about two months ago, said he hadn't realized Rabuano's arrest wasn't recorded in the book available to the public.

An officer familiar with Rabuano's arrest said the city worker's name was unintentionally omitted. The problem, he said, is with the department's procedure, which has allowed the listing of arrests to follow a hit-or-miss pattern.