March 21, 1993

Carmen Bertonica was suspended from the Auburn police force Friday after he defied the chief by campaigning to keep his job off the budgetary chopping block, sources said this weekend.

Bertonica — the Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Guy Cosentino in 1991 for the city's top job — is the Auburn Police Department's second-in-command, an assistant police chief with 40 years' service.

Neither Bertonica nor Chief John Ecklund would comment yesterday. But speaking on condition of anonymity, sources in a position to know said Bertonica was cited for insubordination and suspended with pay late Friday afternoon, pending an internal hearing next month.

"I know why he (Ecklund) is doing what he's doing," one source said. "But it just doesn't seem right."

"How can you treat someone like that, especially when it's someone who's given 40 years of his life to this job?"

The sources said Bertonica has been unhappy about the discussions underway among city officials about the possibility of axing his post and that of the department's other assistant chief, Ray Wood, a 30-year veteran.

They said that Ecklund and City Manager James Malone have recommended abolishing the second- and third-highest ranking spots in the city's police department beginning with the 1993-94 budget year, which starts July 1. Both Bertonica and Wood earn a yearly salary of $47,737, not including longevity pay.