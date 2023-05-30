Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 30, 1993

In the conflict between business interests and low-level radiation risks, business won out at Auburn Steel last week.

Now the Quarry Road plant, which will shut down its furnaces tomorrow, faces one of the largest low-level radioactive waste disposal dilemmas in New York state.

Beginning on May 17, Austeel executives faced a choice between shutting down or continuing to operate the furnaces after they discovered low-level radioactive material had slipped past a sensitive gauge and entered the steel plant. They decided to maintain production, cranking out finished steel — and producing 17 tons of radioactive-contaminated dust a day.

"There's a lot of business considerations, employee considerations," said senior vice president Martin Fanning. "Customers depended on us. For some customers, we are the sole source. We had to keep going for business reasons."

Fanning and state health, labor and environmental officials met with media at the Auburn Holiday Inn Friday to elaborate on the radioactive incident that occurred at Austeel two weeks ago.

State officials reiterated that the low-level radioactivity posed no threat to employees or the community. They said that Auburn Steel had taken proper steps to inform state agencies and that a plan for proper disposal of nearly 13 truckloads of mixed radioactive and hazardous dust was being drawn up.