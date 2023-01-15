Look back: Auburn adjusts to having three congressional reps

Jan. 14, 1993

(No paper Jan. 15, 1993)

Confronted by one of the many tangled tentacles of Washington's bureaucratic octopus — from Social Security to passports — confused local residents have traditionally relied on congressmen to help them out.

For decades, all it took was a call or visit to the Auburn office of the county's sole representative.

But these days, with three congressmen representing different parts of the city, trying to get assistance may only add to people's bewilderment.

Now people will have to figure out who represents them — a difficult task — and then track down his local office (if one exists). Those who wind up at the wrong congressman's office will be politely sent away.

"There's going to be massive confusion, to say the least," said Mayor Guy Cosentino.

Only one of Auburn's three congressmen has opened a local office, but the other two say they will. One plans to share space with state Assemblyman Dan Fessenden, R-Fayette.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Syracuse, has hired a well-liked former aide to Rep. Frank Horton, R-Rochester, to staff full-time his office at the One Lincoln South building.

Vivian Norman will handle Walsh's constituent requests for people living in the east end of the city, Owasco, the northern half of the county and western Onondaga County.

Rep. Amo Houghton, R-Corning, whose district includes most of the city's west end and the southern half of Cayuga County, plans to share space with Fessenden at 268 W. Genesee St.

State Sen. Mike Nozzolio, R-Fayette, will also piggyback on Fessenden's office.

Houghton's press secretary — who touted the advantages of having a "one-stop" location for any state or federal government problem — says there will be an aide at the office at least weekly. But a toll-free telephone line will be available daily for people to speak to aides elsewhere.

Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Buffalo, who represents Aurelius and northwestern Auburn, intends to open an office in Cayuga County, said Mike Collins, his press secretary. Collins said details would be disclosed in a few days.