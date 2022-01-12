Look back: Auburn alum donates computer equipment to district

Jan. 12, 1997

AUBURN — Joseph Zobkiw has not forgotten his roots.

The 1986 graduate of Auburn High School is president and founder of the computer software company TripleSoft Inc. in North Carolina.

While his success continues to grow, Zobkiw still remembers his hometown.

That's why when his company decided to upgrade its computer system, the idea of donating one of the hold components to his high school sounded great.

"Our company had some old equipment they were no longer using and when I found out it was something the school could use, I offered it to them," Zobkiw said.

"Auburn is my hometown and I definitely felt some loyalty when it came to donating some equipment," he said. "It means a lot to me to help out the people who are still there."

Zobkiew said being older now, he understands more about life and the hardships teachers go through.

"Schools don't always have a lot of money for the things they need," he said. "It's a very little thing that I have done. But at the same time, if it can bring teachers closer to their students, I am more than happy to do it."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

