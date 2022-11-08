Look back: Auburn Armature threatens to leave without land sale

Nov. 8, 1992

Auburn Armature is threatening to leave the city, taking at least 80 jobs — and a $2.5 million payroll — with it.

The Canoga Street company sent letters late last week to Auburn city councilors and some county legislators saying it wants to buy 4.6 adjoining acres, located in the town of Aurelius, so it can expand. If it doesn't get the land, owner Michael Capocefalo, wrote, the company will leave.

The town of Aurelius, however, planned to use that same property for a proposed sewage treatment plant.

Capocefalo couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.

But Aurelius Supervisor John Laidlaw said copies of the letter were likely sent to city officials in an attempt to enlist their help to muscle the town for a sale.

Laidlaw said the planned treatment plant could conceivably be moved and the town is in the process of having the land appraised.

But, he said, "It's going to cost us some money to relocate."