Look back: Auburn baseball benefactor passes away

Dec. 17, 1996

AUBURN — While the 1997 baseball season won't begin for nearly six more months, the Auburn Doubledays suffered a devastating loss this weekend.

Thomas D. Stapleton, a mighty force behind modern professional baseball in this city, died at age 84 Saturday, leaving an empty and saddened place in the hearts of baseball fans and leaders who knew him.

"Auburn has lost one of its finest citizens," said Leo Pinckney, president of the Doubledays and a friend of Stapleton's for more than 40 years. "Without him, there would be no baseball in Auburn."

An Auburn native, Stapleton was one of a handful of city residents responsible for the return of professional baseball to Auburn in 1958. He served as president of the Auburn Community Owned Baseball Organization for four years and chairman of the organization's board for more than 25 years.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0