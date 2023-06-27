June 27, 1993

Need a haircut, perm or manicure and you're short on change?

Maybe the Auburn International Beauty School is where you should go.

The cost of a haircut, blow dry or set is $3.50, and a perm is $18.

Not bad in today's high-priced world.

Students from all over the area learn the basics of cosmetology at the downtown Auburn school.

Director and instructor Ann DeVitro pauses for a moment as she sits in an empty beauty chair at lunchtime during a lull between customers. For the last few hours since the school opened, DeVitro has been hustling from student to student to lend her expertise as they work on customers in the salon.

A frantic job for anyone — handling up to 20 seniors doing hairstyles on customers — but DeVitro revels in her job, checking to make sure the tasks are performed correctly. In the last 30 years she estimates she has helped educate as many as 3,000 students at the school, located near the corner of South and Genesee streets.

The students praise her as a demanding but fair teacher, who helps them work to succeed at their various tests.

Customers seem to respond as well. Everyone knows DeVitro — in fact, some customers say they wouldn't go anywhere else to have their hair done.