Feb. 12, 1993

Any questions about education's relevance were put to rest yesterday at Auburn High School's Career Day.

No matter which of the 50 sessions students attended, one theme was harped on again and again: good-paying jobs are out there, but not for the poorly educated. College, technical school, internships, apprenticeships, the military — the training options are more diverse, but more important, than ever.

"The field is wide open," said Bryan Hull, a partner with Mier Tool on Clark Street in Auburn.

Hull spoke about welding careers to just a handful of students. The low attendance didn't surprise him, but did not concern him.

"Not enough constructive effort is being put into getting kids into an industrial arts setting," Hull said. "That's why I'm here."

Nearly 50 business professionals spoke to students during the day, and to parents at night, about their professions, everything from automotive technology to utility careers.

This, the second Career Day held at Auburn High, was the first that included presentations by business fields related to BOCES courses, and the first time a segment had been designed specifically for parents. In the gym, different departments offered a trade show-type exhibit trying to give students a better feel for what the high school offers.

Parent turnout, however, was dismally low. School officials had sent invitations to 1,200 families. About 50 parents showed up.