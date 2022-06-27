Look back: Auburn, Cayuga County delay sales tax debate

June 27, 2007

FLEMING — High temperatures stifled the air in Emerson Park's Pavilion Tuesday night, but an anticipated debate between city of Auburn and Cayuga County officials pertaining to the city's request to acquire additional sales tax revenue remained cool.

A debate was avoided due to a request by Auburn Mayor Timothy Lattimore to discuss the issue with the county's Ways and Means Committee next month, rather than take time during the evening's regularly scheduled Legislature meeting.

County Treasurer Jim Orman sat ready to discuss sales tax figures. He said he was not expecting this reaction from the city.

“Not from what I had heard,” the treasurer said.

During a recess, Lattimore explained the city is requesting about 21 percent of the county's sales tax revenue.

“The issue is regional growth,” Lattimore said. “We expanded our sewer and water services because the towns needed it, and we respectfully asked for the additional revenue.”

Lattimore said the two municipalities have discussed the issue but have not agreed on a formalized plan.

“We want to make sure the city and county make a sound financial decision,” Lattimore said.

Tuesday evening's meeting also brought closure and authorization to many long discussed items.

Legislators authorized putting before voters an amended term limit law stating that no person shall be elected to more than three legislative terms on the Legislature.

The vote Tuesday night followed attempts to both table and change the proposed law.

Officials adopted the new term limits, voting 10-4. It is now subject to a mandatory public referendum in the fall.

Initially Legislator Peter Tortorici, R-Auburn, unsuccessfully moved to table the bill back to the Government Operations Committee for further discussion.

Legislator Dave Pappert, R-Auburn, who voted against the bill, clarified prior to the vote that a new term limit will reset term limit clocks of current legislators. “I'm not comfortable resetting 15 clocks,” Pappert said.

But Legislature Chairman George Fearon stated that several legislators have already written letters explaining that they would not serve more than 12 years. The current term limit law states legislators cannot serve more than 12 consecutive years.

If the referendum is passed, legally, time clocks must reset when the amended law is enacted.

Pappert also noted that the law may need revisions in three years when the U.S. Census is taken, which may end up forcing a redistricting of the county.

“We're going to have to revisit this again,” Pappert said. “We're doing something that has very little purpose.”

Pappert then unsuccessfully made an amendment to the proposed bill requesting that a statement be added that if a legislator resigns, the person doesn't have a reappointment opportunity by legislators but is eligible to run in a special election.

“The public can decide what they want at the referendum,” said Legislator Daniel Schuster, D-Auburn, who supported the local law change.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0