Feb. 8, 1993

Over the years, many people have observed that the city and county governments don't get along particularly well — that, in fact, there seems to be a sort of wall between the two.

Now City Hall and Cayuga County have let a genuine wall come between them.

Last week, City Council was asked to share the cost of repairing a retaining wall in Pomeroy Park, between Seymour Library and the county office building. According to the plan, the city and the county would each pay $2,000 for materials. The actual work would be done by the county Soil & Water Conservation District.

Simple, right?

Wrong. Turns out nothing is simple when it comes to city-county relations. The issue was debated Thursday evening at City Hall: Highlights of How Your Government Works.

Mayor Guy Cosentino: Who owns the wall?

City Parks Superintendent Bill Cowmey: I think who owns the wall is actually very nebulous.

Cosentino: Let me put it this way. If there was a slip and fall there, somebody would be able to figure out who owned it.

Cowmey: No, I doubt it. I think they'd probably sue the county and the city.

Cosentino: I guess my question is, we pay a surveyor in this building. Has the surveyor been out there?

Cowmey: I Think they've probably had surveyors over there for many years. We'll hire a surveyor.

Cosentino: No, no, we have one in this building. I've tried to get rid of his position in the budget last year.

City Manager James Malone: Even if (the wall) were found to be on county property, it makes sense to do this.

Cosentino: No, it doesn't make any sense.

City Councilor Ann Bunker: Isn't it true that the damage to the wall was caused by the county cars that are parking there?

Cowmey: No, not necessarily. They could also say it was partially our trees that are planted along there.

(The parks superintendent begins to point out that the wall repair is part of a larger city revitalization effort.) We're starting to fix downtown up.

Bunker: We know that. We don't need a lecture about trying to fix downtown.

Cowmey: I would never lecture anyone.

Bunker: Whatever you call it. I guess what I'm feeling is, the county's always real quick to run in here and scream about the city, but we're always supposed to be the guys that go along and agree to go halfway.