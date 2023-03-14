March 14, 2008

AUBURN — After months of debate and a handful of changes, Auburn has a new dog ordinance.

The city council voted Thursday during the weekly meeting to adopt a new policy to regulate how residents can keep and care for their dogs.

The amended ordinance has a number of key differences from the original proposal, which drew concerned responses from local dog owners and national dog organizations.

It does not include specific regulations for pit bulls or Doberman pinschers and officials removed a section that would have made it illegal to leave a dog outdoors without supervision, even in a fenced location.

“We were very worried about people who are responsible owners being caught in too many restrictions,” said Councilor Gilda Brower, who voted for the ordinance.

However, the new provisions still have some teeth.

The ordinance makes it mandatory that all dogs in public are restrained by a leash no longer than six feet.

Owners using a retractable leash must keep it locked at that length.

Vicious dogs that have seriously injured a person engaged in lawful activity or bitten or killed an animal or person without provocation cannot be kept in the city.

The ordinance also carries tighter regulations on barking dogs. Howling or barking that is audible beyond an owner's property line and lasts more than five minutes between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. or more than 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. would be a violation.

Owners who are cited must pay $25, $50 and $100 for the first, second and third-plus citations, according to the ordinance.

City Manager Mark Palesh said he was not surprised that officials ended up making so many changes because the original proposal was “very aggressive” in going after problematic owners.

“I think this is a very good ordinance that will take care of most concerns of the citizens,” Palesh said.

Councilor William Graney said he agreed with the changes that were made, but there was some language - specifically with the barking restrictions - he did not believe could be enforced.

“I hate putting another layer of law where we already have provisions in place,” said Graney, who voted against the ordinance.

Councilor Thomas McNabb also voted against the statute.