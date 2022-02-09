Look back: Auburn City Council changes up meeting format

Feb. 9, 2012

AUBURN — Today, the Auburn City Council will return to a meeting format that city officials say will allow for more time for them to make important decisions regarding municipal business.

Up until about a year or two ago, the council alternated from week to week between business meetings, during which the council voted on resolutions and other motions, and work sessions, when the council heard presentations and discussed upcoming issues.

At a meeting last month, Councilor William Graney suggested that the governing body return to the previous format.

“I don’t know why we stopped doing it that way,” Graney said Wednesday. “I found that it was highly valuable, you get to discuss the issues before you vote on them and can have any questions answered during the week.”

Mayor Michael Quill said the practice gradually fell by the wayside.

“What was happening was we started to have resolutions creeping into the work sessions that no one was prepared for,” Quill said. “We all understand there were emergencies that come along that need immediate attention, but you can’t let them get out of hand.”

The mayor added that he was interested in returning to the alternating schedule.

City Manager Douglas Selby said the policy will be resurrected, with the first and third meetings of the month designated as business meetings and the second and fourth meetings set aside for work sessions.

Selby said matters requiring immediate attention can still be voted on during the work sessions if needed.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

