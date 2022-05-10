 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Look back: Auburn City Council discusses parking kiosks

May 10, 2002

AUBURN — Drivers may see parking meters in high traffic areas this fall.

The Auburn City Council agreed Thursday to request bids for 11 parking kiosks, most to go up along Genesee Street from William Street to the Loop Road and one in the lot between the YMCA and city hall.

The single device in the parking lot on Loop Road and South Street would replace 40 meters, which the department could then switch with older or broken models throughout the city, Auburn Police Chief Gary Giannotta said. A single Genesee Street bound machine would replace nine or 10 meters.

Construction workers will tear into East Genesee Street the beginning of June as part of a downtown improvement project, City Manager Mark Palesh said. If council allows the city to buy the parking kiosks, crews can create a temporary solution that would keep the meters functioning until they arrive.

If ordered, the Parkeon Stelio parking kiosks would take up to three months to arrive, Giannotta said.

Mayor Timothy Lattimore suggested the city look into reducing parking ticket fines, but Giannotta told council the city judge sets the rates. Lattimore also said he would rather see meter prices go up rather than keep parking penalties the current $10 rate.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

